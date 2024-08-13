Zimbabwe: A Heroes Day to Remember

Wallace Ruzvidzo — A vibrant celebration. Those are the words to describe the mood at yesterday's 44th Heroes' Day Commemorations held at the National Heroes Acre, bathed in the warm golden light of the sun, signalling the end of winter.

The nation was celebrating the country's gallant sons and daughters who took up arms during the protracted liberation struggle.

The gallery was a mesmerising mix of colours; the army stood proudly in their crisp green military gear, while the rest of the crowd wore a kaleidoscope of colourful clothing, vibrant reds, greens and yellows, among others.

Adding a touch of heavenly appeal were the Vapostori, clad in their pure white garments, a stark contrast to the sea of colours around them.

President Mnangagwa arrived in his sleek black Mercedes Maybach Pullman to a rumbling cheer from the gallery, the same deafening cheer he received when he took to the podium to give his keynote address.

Upon his arrival, and that of the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, was the presenting of arms by the troops on parade, a precision display of military finesse, followed by the Head of State's review of the parade.

The President then went to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, where his arrival was marked by the first gun salute, followed by a one-minute silence, a moment of solemn reflection, and then the second gun salute.

Thereafter, the President proceeded to the dais, where Reverend Albert Kibi Muleya, clad in his traditional clerical attire, gave a congenial and precise sermon, his words punctuated by the gallery roaring "AMEN" in unison, at the conclusion of his prayer.

To steal the show was none other than the medal-winning musical outfit Black Umfolosi's rendition of their timeless classic "Unity", their voices soaring in perfect harmony, even the President's enjoyment of their performance was starkly evident, a wide smile spreading across his face.

After the President's keynote speech was the laying of wreaths, a sea of colourful flowers, followed by the sounding of the last post by the trumpeters, a mournful melody that hung in the air.

President Mnangagwa then handed over flags to families of National Heroes who were declared posthumously, a symbol of their loved ones ultimate sacrifice.

He then conferred honours and awards, a recognition of outstanding service, which was then followed by the singing of the national anthem, a rousing rendition that marked the conclusion of proceedings.

In an interview, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said such days were a moment of reflection and introspection

"As we celebrate and commemorate the National Heroes' Day at the national shrine, it gives us a reflection in terms of the roles, responsibilities and the sacrifice that was made by the previous generations, because we were born after independence as a free generation, with an opportunity to be able to participate in the politics and the social strata's and economy of Zimbabwe," he said.