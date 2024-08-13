Zimbabwe: Technology Brings Transparency, Efficiency to Council Operations

Conrad Mupesa — As the country leaps towards a digital economy with the Government taking a deliberate stance towards increasing digital literacy, local authorities have also started reaping benefits from the geographic information system (GIS).

GIS is a computer system for capturing, storing, checking, and displaying data related to positions on Earth's surface.

It serves as a transformative force for local councils to make swift, well-informed decisions, elevate the quality of their services, and foster improved communities for citizens.

The integration of GIS into local governance signifies a leap towards more transparent, efficient, and community-focused urban development with local councils able to navigate the complexities of urban planning, ensuring the well-being and sustainability of the communities they serve.

In a recent interview during the Mashonaland West provincial roving-expo, local councils in the province that exhibited at the event said the use of technology had addressed perennial challenges they had been facing.

Digital expert at Chinhoyi Municipality Mr Wellington Munjoma said the use of GIS had made it easy for the council to identify boundary disputes, collect more revenue and respond to water and sewer faults promptly.

"Before the use of GIS technology, it was difficult for us as a council to identify faulty water and sewer lines. It was also difficult to identify and collect revenue from vendors at designated vending stalls and sites. However, the use of this technology has made it easy for our engineers and revenue collectors," he said.

The use of GIS had helped address boundary disputes while at the same time monitor infrastructural developments in the town.

"Without GIS technology, it is difficult to monitor these developments. After adopting the technology, we have managed to react and stop illegal constructions including that on wetlands and disputed areas," he said.

Chinhoyi Municipality spokesperson, Mr Tichaona Mlauzi, said GIS technology had seen the council collect more money from businesses operating in the town, than before.

Karoi Town Secretary, Mr Tongai Namisala, said they had also rolled out the technology in mapping, fault identifications and boundary conflicts.

"GIS has helped us address various challenges by analysing and visualising spatial data to understand population distribution and its impact on resources like schools, healthcare facilities, or transportation infrastructure.

"It has also helped solve environmental management by identifying areas prone to natural disasters such as floods through historical data analysis and we are working towards implementing preventive measures and emergency planning," said Mr Namisala.

Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Marian Chombo, said her province, best known for agriculture and mining, needed to push its technological advancements to improve production.

She also rallied the councils in the province to embrace technology for improved revenue collection.

Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Dr Tatenda Mavetera challenged councils to embrace technology in their day-to-day businesses.

She commended Chinhoyi and Karoi for advancing their operations towards digital technology.

Dr Mavetera also said her ministry was working towards increasing digital skills among Zimbabwe's population to achieve Vision 2030, targeting 150 000 by year-end.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines ICT Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our President, Cde Mnangagwa, encourages us to play a part in building Zimbabwe under the mantra 'Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo'. Empowering our communities towards digital literacy is one area that will enable Zimbabwe attain Vision 2030.

"Through digital skills training, we will have an empowered society. I am glad that we have various tertiary institutions that are offering ICT skills. The onus is now on us to let people know how they can make money from them while at the same time helping in national development," she said.

NetOne group chief executive officer, Engineer Ralph Mushanawani, said the network provider was now moving to ensure that all its 1 500 base stations are upgraded to provide fast 4G network technology.

The network provider still has some of its base stations providing a 3G network system, which is relatively slow.