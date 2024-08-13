Zimbabwe: Thousands Mark 'Special Day' That Unifies Nation

THOUSANDS of people from all walks of life converged at centres across the country yesterday to commemorate the heroic sacrifices of departed and living heroes and heroines of the liberation struggle that ushered freedom in 1980.

From as early as 6am, people of all ages could be seen finding their way to the venues that hosted the commemorations.

President Mnangagwa led proceedings at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, while Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution led the proceedings at the provincial level and read the President's speech.

In Harare, Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Charles Tawengwa led the proceedings at the Provincial Heroes Acre just after the main event ended at National Heroes Acre.

He was received by the guard of honour from the Zimbabwe National Army. Scores of people, including family and friends of the departed were in attendance and laid wreaths on the graves of their fallen relatives, with some removing weeds around the tombs.

It was a sort of celebration for other families as they played drums and sang Chimurenga songs at the graves of their departed loved ones.

The Mauyakufa family celebrated the life of their departed relative in style as they shared food and drinks at the grave of their father, Cde Maxwell Mauyakufa, whose nom de guerre was Joe Chimurenga.

In an interview, his son, Mr Chester Mauyakufa, said: "We are happy to be here as a family, meeting with other families here celebrating the roles played by our relatives in the liberation of our dear country, Zimbabwe.

"All Zimbabweans must consider the day since it is a reflection of the sacrifices our heroes made through selflessness."

The Samburani family was in an equally happy mood, celebrating the heroic works of their father, Cde Elliot Samburani. They were chanting his Chimurenga name, "Zvikaramba Tinoedzazvimwe".

Widow to the late Cde Samburani, Mrs Lindiwe Samburani, said: "We are here together as a family celebrating the supreme sacrifice of our departed husband. We come here every year to remember him and his works so that even his soul can acknowledge that we are still remembering him."

Harare Youth Association of Transporters provided transport to some of the families. Chairperson of the organisation, Mr Edmore Gwengwe, said the legacy of the Heroes Day should live on.

"Youths should regard the day as the day which shaped their future," he added.

In Bulawayo, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Judith Ncube, who was accompanied by service chiefs, senior Government and municipal officials, joined the families of fallen heroes and heroines on a tour of graves and interacted with members of the public.

During the event, 30 war veterans and ex-detainees were conferred with their Independence Medals in recognition of their contribution to the liberation struggle.

The provincial heroes' shrines bustled with life as the uniformed forces performed displays that drew the attention of the bumper crowd, with officials joining families in the laying of wreaths on the graves of their loved ones.

Minister Ncube together with service chiefs led the procession to lay wreaths on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Zanu PF Bulawayo provincial chairperson and former war veterans' leader, Cde Jabulani Sibanda, said: "Heroes' Day serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by those who came before us. It is a day of reflection, gratitude, and renewal of our commitment to upholding the ideals that our heroes fought for."

Reiterating the need to preserve the legacy of the heroes, Bulawayo provincial chairman for war veterans' children, Cde Gift Muhomba, said: "Their bravery and dedication will always be remembered and celebrated. The event serves as a poignant reminder of the unity and resilience of the Zimbabwean people in the face of adversity".

In Mashonaland West, thousands gathered at the Provincial Heroes Acre in Chinhoyi where Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Marian Chombo led the proceedings.

Minister Chombo inspected a quarter guard mounted by the Mechanised Brigade, laid a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and read the President's speech. She interacted with family members of the 86 heroes interred at Chinhoyi Provincial Heroes Acre.

Minister Chombo said the Government was working to make the Seven Heroes Monument a World Class attraction for tourists and giving the heroes buried there a befitting honour.

Musician Suluman Chimbetu, whose father Simon lies at the shrine, belted some hits from the late Dendera King leader, to lighten up the mood.

At least 200 people were conferred with medals for serving their country with distinction during and after the war of liberation.

Mrs Fungai Moyo, wife to David Hove who died in 2004, hailed the nation for honouring it's gallant heroes and heroines.

Apart from relatives of fallen heroes, the event was also attended by service chiefs, war veterans, Zanu PF officials and ordinary people.

In Mashonaland East, for the first time since 2000, the provincial Heroes Day celebrations were attended by an opposition legislator for Marondera Central Mr Caston Matewu and several councillors.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Aplonia Munzverengwi led the proceedings and later conferred 200 medals to war veterans and those that distinguished themselves in serving their country.

In Mashonaland Central, commemorations were held at the Provincial Heroes Acre in Bindura.

Other events were held in all eight districts in the province.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Christopher Magomo led the provincial proceedings.

He started off by inspecting the Quarter Guard before reading President Mnangagwa's speech. The commemorations come at a time when six unknown veterans of the liberation struggle were reburied at Mt Darwin District Heroes Acre recently.

Relatives and friends of 79 veterans of the liberation struggle interred at the provincial shrine, came in numbers to honour and celebrate the sacrifices and bravery of their loved ones.

In Manicaland, the commemorations were held at Nyanga District Heroes Acre, where thousands of residents in the area thronged the shrine.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Advocate Misheck Mugadza led the proceedings and conferred medals to a number of veterans of the liberation struggle.

He then laid wreaths on graves of heroes and heroines buried at the shrine as well as on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Local entertainment groups as well as the army and prison bands performed at the event.

In Manicaland, the Provincial Heroes Day commemorations are now being hosted by all districts on a rotational basis.

In Masvingo, hundreds of people thronged the Masvingo Provincial Heroes Acre to commemorate Heroes Day.

Relatives of heroes and heroines interred at the provincial shrine and ordinary people including members of the uniformed forces were treated to entertainment to mark the important day that was also observed in the seven administrative districts of Masvingo.

Mr Blessed Mulenga of Masvingo Urban in Ward 4 said the day was important because it allows the present generation to reflect on where the country came from and also helps in the generation of ideological consciousness amongst young people.

Another youth, Mr Bongry Dzingirai from Yeukai suburb said he was happy to celebrate Heroes' Day at a time when Zimbabwe is undergoing rapid socio-economic transformation thanks to President Mnangagwa's pro-people policies.

Proceedings to mark the important day started with service chiefs, led by 4 Infantry Brigade Commander, Brigadier-General Cephas Gurira, accompanying the Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira to the provincial shrine in the Hillside Extension suburb.

Minister Chadzamira inspected a Quarter Guard made up of a detachment from 4 Infantry Brigade, before he proceeded to read the Presidential speech. The crowd was also intermittently treated to entertainment from war veterans and drum majorettes.

Minister Chadzamira later led service chiefs and war veterans' leaders in laying wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. He then visited some of the relatives of the heroes and heroines buried at the provincial shrine and spoke with them.

In Matabeleland North, thousands of people swarmed the Provincial Heroes Acre in Lupane to remember and celebrate the life of fallen heroes. Minister of State Richard Moyo led the proceedings and read President Mnangagwa's speech around mid-morning and later conferred medals on 200 war veterans and ex-detainees in recognition of their contribution to the country.

Mrs Sikhathele Ndiweni, said she brought her grandchildren to the Heroes Acre to keep the memory of her late husband, Cde Privilege Ndiweni, alive in the family lineage.

"I want my grandchildren to remember their grandfather as a man who sacrificed a lot for the independence of this country," she said.

The Midlands Provincial Heroes' Acre in Gweru and other shrines across the province's seven districts were equally busy as scores of people commemorated the sacrifices made by fallen and living heroes to liberate the country. Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs Owen Ncube led the proceedings that started at around 9am with the national anthem followed by solidarity speeches from war veterans, war collaborators and other affiliates.

Cde Nhamo Mutekeri, who was known as Cde Combat Mbada during the armed struggle, said the day was special for all Zimbabweans.

In Matabeleland South hundreds of people gathered at the provincial shrine in Gwanda to celebrate and were joined by Government officials, service chiefs, political leaders, traditional leaders, residents, children and family representatives of fallen heroes.

Two hundred war veterans received independence medals for their involvement in the country's war of independence. From these, 10 war veterans were conferred with their medals during the event, as a symbol on behalf of their fellow comrades.

Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Evelyn Ndlovu arrived at the provincial shrine before inspect the Quarter Guard mounted by the uniformed forces.

She then laid a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, accompanied by service chiefs and representatives of war veterans.

Dr Ndlovu also visited all 41 graves of the fallen heroes, which are at the provincial shrine and took time to interact with families.

Arts groups such as Bolamba Dance Group, Ufasimba Home of Arts, and Nqindi the poet took turns to entertain the gathering including displays from the military band.