Zimbabwe: Holy Cross Dam Transforms Lives, Drives Rural Businesses

Patrick Chitumba — The recently commissioned Holy Cross Dam and its associated projects in Chirumanzu Constituency are transforming the lives of 800 families and benefiting more than 4 000 people downstream.

The projects, which include an irrigation scheme, fisheries programme, and rural tourism initiative, were officially launched by President Mnangagwa early this month.

These are now driving agro-innovation and rural industrialisation, which will go a long way in meeting the needs of the local community, thereby bringing significant economic and social impact to the region.

The dam is part of a comprehensive development project that includes fisheries, chalets, and an irrigation scheme.

In the long-run the project is expected to have a profound impact on local agricultural communities, providing essential resources for improving livelihoods, supporting economic growth, social well-being and enhancing climate resilience.

The Holy Cross Dam was rebuilt after its collapse in 2007, to provide reliable water supply for irrigation, benefiting five surrounding wards and supporting local agriculture activities.

With a catchment area of 158 square kilometres, the dam serves Holy Cross Mission, local schools, a hospital, and the business centre, providing drinking water for both domestic and wild animals.

The commissioning of the dam embodies the broader developmental goals in line with President Mnangagwa's philosophy, "Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo".

About 800 farmers, each cultivating half hectare plots, are now engaged in year-round farming, including wheat production on 180ha and horticultural crops on an additional 20 hectares.

The Midlands State University has committed to provide a ready market for all produce, enabling further processing and value addition, and creating employment opportunities for the community.

Additionally, the fisheries programme boasts of breeding ponds with capacity to produce over two million fingerlings annually, further enhancing the community's economic prospects.

The Rural Tourism programme will provide accommodation, conference and recreational facilities at the dam site.

Over and above employment creation, the community will be able to acquire life-skills in crop and fish production and rural tourism.

Commenting on the development, Chief Chirumanzu, born Mr Fidelis Mudzengi said the area will now have irrigation schemes, which will result in people growing crops even during drought.

"We currently have wheat in the fields, employment will be created and there will be a decrease in thugs. The quality of life will definitely improve as people will have income as they will be employed. People had become over dependent on food aid," he said.

Chirumanzu Rural District Council Ward 6 councillor, Winnie Dzingira, said the projects been born out of the dam will benefit all people in the constituency.

"Ever since the dam was swept away, the old irrigation stopped and that brought problems as we had challenges. The reconstruction of the dam is a game changer. We now have food, our children have been employed and currently 200 have been hired," she said.

One of the villagers, Ms Sylvia Muzhanye of Chamboko Village said when families have income and food, cases of domestic violence go down.

"This initiative aims to bridge the income gap and ensure sustainable livelihoods for the community. We commend the Government and its partners for bringing us life changing programmes in line with Vision 2030," she said.

Speaking at the commissioning of the project, President Mnangagwa said locals should utilise the dam to derive benefits.

"Water is life and both people and animals need water for their survival. There should be a chain of benefits down the line including development," he said.

The President said through the dam, irrigation was now possible as well as fish production for community consumption.

He said the dam had been reconstructed as part of keeping the legacy of one of the country's pioneer nationalists, the late Cde Leopard Takawira who was also known as the 'Lion of Chirumanzu' and Senator Lameck Makanda.

He said dam reconstruction was mooted after persistent lobbying by the local Member of the National Assembly, Cde Barbra Rwodzi.

He challenged Zimbabweans to always prioritise the development of their country as no outsider would lose sleep over the country's underdevelopment.