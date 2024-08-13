Zimbabwe: Wheat Farmers Urged to Be On the Lookout for Quelea Birds

GOADED by escalating reports of quelea bird sightings, the Government has called on wheat farmers in the country's wheat strongholds to be on the lookout for the migratory pests.

Migratory Pests and Biosecurity Control acting chief director Mr Shingirai Nyamutukwa yesterday told The Herald that the presence of the quelea birds had been reported in the primary wheat-growing regions, posing a significant threat to the anticipated bumper harvest.

"The concentration of the quelea birds in these crucial wheat-growing areas is a cause for concern, as their insatiable appetite and destructive feeding habits have the potential to severely impact the yield and quality of the wheat crop."

Mr Nyamutukwa urged farmers to be proactive in their approach to managing the quelea threat by closely monitoring their fields and actively scouting for the roosting points of the birds.

"Once the roosting locations of these birds have been identified, farmers are advised to promptly report to the designated local focal persons, as this will enable us to quickly mobilise the necessary resources and take targeted action to address the quelea infestations," said Mr Nyamutukwa.

The country is anticipating a substantial wheat harvest this season, with projections indicating a bumper crop of 600 000 tonnes from the planted 121 000 hectares.

"The significant wheat production target can only be realised if the appropriate interventions are put in place to effectively manage the bird infestations that have been observed, especially as the wheat crop reaches the soft dough stage, which is particularly attractive to these pests."

To effectively address the threat posed by the quelea birds and safeguard the anticipated bumper wheat harvest, the authorities have outlined a comprehensive pest control strategy involving the deployment of both motorised sprays and drone technology.

The use of motorised spraying equipment will allow for the efficient and widespread application of control chemicals in the identified roosting areas of the quelea birds.

"This ground-based method will enable the targeted delivery of the necessary pesticides and other control measures to the specific locations where the birds have been congregating."

The deployment of drones will provide a valuable aerial perspective, allowing for the rapid mapping and monitoring of the quelea bird populations across the wheat-growing regions. This aerial surveillance will enable the timely detection of roosting sites and guide the precise targeting of control efforts.

"By combining the capabilities of motorised sprays and drone technology, the authorities can ensure a multifaceted approach to addressing the quelea bird infestations," said Mr Nyamutukwa.

The strategic concentration of efforts on the wheat-growing strongholds will ensure that the control measures are targeted where they are most needed, optimising the chances of protecting the crop and ultimately securing the projected 600 000-tonne wheat harvest.