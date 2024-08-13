Uganda: Six Immigration Officers Begin Induction Training

Six selected immigration officers have begun a five-day induction training at Nile Hotel in Namanve, in preparation for their upcoming deployments to missions abroad.

The training by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, is designed to equip the attaches with diplomatic knowledge and expertise necessary for their roles at various embassies and missions, ensuring they can effectively serve Ugandans.According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, these attaches will be officially flagged off next month. Their primary role will be to assist Ugandans abroad with consistent services related to passport, visa issuance and other immigration matters.Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, stated that the training like this is crucial for preparing individuals for foreign service roles."Before they go, this is an arrangement by foreign affairs to train them, induct them into foreign service, because they will be working at the missions abroad."Lt Gen Musanyufu revealed that this is the second batch of attaches.He noted that they will be responsible for handling visa issuance, passport processing, and work permit-related issues for Ugandans in the diaspora."The officers are immigration officers who are going outside there to be immigration attaches, handle visa issues, work permits, process passports for Ugandans in the diaspora. And this is the second batch going to missions where we have had officers before."He emphasized the importance of maintaining discipline and avoiding any improper actions, so they can serve as exemplary ambassadors of the country."When you are joining diplomatic service, you are going to serve the diaspora from the missions, maintain discipline and be good ambassadors of the country."The acting Director of Protocol, Consular Services and Public Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Charles Ssentongo urged them to work professionally to ensure the missions operate effectively and efficiently."You must work professionally and respectively to ensure that the missions works appropriately and properly. You are going to work under the heads of missions, so our expectations is that you be part of the team, be a facilitator of the team to move forward, don't join into some of those personal conflicts you find there. Bear in mind that your mission is to provide consular services and immigration services and that's were you are going to be judged."Arithea Nakiwala, a Senior Immigrants Officer, stated that they have established passport centers in seven countries abroad to address concerns from Ugandans who have been complaining about the high costs of air tickets required to travel back to Uganda for passport and visa processing.