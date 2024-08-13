Kenya: President Ruto Commissions Cancer Center in Kisii to Provide Access to Treatment for Residents

Kisii — President Wiliam Ruto has commissioned the groundbreaking of a cancer center in Kisii to also serve as a center of excellence in providing residents with access to the specialized care close to home and reduce the need of travelling long distances to seek treatment and the surrounding neighboring counties.

The cancer center will be the third in the country after Nairobi and Mombasa to give patients an opportunity to access cancer services including diagnosis treatment and follow-up care making the process convenient to them.

In providing enhanced quality care and standard treatment Ruto said the center will be staffed with oncologists, surgeons, radiologists and healthcare professionals who have specialized in cancer care.

"This center has stalled for a long time. With the Saudi government, together with the Kenyan government we fund this project and build this cancer center in Kisii," Said Ruto.

He said the contractor is on site and the construction will be complete within 18 months and he will visit to launch the project come 2026.

"Cancer is a killer disease which has drained many Kenyans,

With early detection, advanced treatments, and comprehensive care, a cancer center can significantly improve survival rates for cancer patients.

Ruto said going forward, cancer treatment will be free and it will be supported by the clinical illness fund and every Kenyan will get free cancer services under the universal Healthcare coverage.

President Ruto said the affordable housing project will benefit many residents in the region. He will end his visit in both Kisii and Nyamira counties tomorrow afternoon.