Tanzania: Youth Key Players in Digital Economy, Says Dr Kusiluka

THE government will ensure the Tanzanian youth become key players as it implements the Tanzania Digital Economy Strategic Framework, Chief Secretary Ambassador Dr Moses Kusiluka, pledged here over the weekend.

He made the assurance as he was shedding light on key resolutions of the 15th meeting of the Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) held at the State House in Dar es Salaam recently.

Dr Kusiluka said the meeting was emphatic about making the Tanzania youth central in implementing the strategy.

He said the global trend is towards digital transformation. "We cannot afford to lag behind. The government has the strategy in place.

We want the private sector to grab and make use of this opportunity and promote our planned national digital economy.

Something of huge importance is to ensure our young people are deeply involved in this effort so that they become part and parcel of the emerging global digital economy," he said.

He said members of the business community feel local capable people are not given a fair opportunity to become central players in building the national economy.

The meeting noted that the impediment is lack of action on local content policy law. The meeting called for immediate action, he explained.

The meeting also resolved that efforts must be made to ensure Tanzania has stable and predictable policies and laws.

ALSO READ: Samia graces TNBC meeting today as Tanzania basks in peace, tranquility

Following the meeting's resolution on the tax system, he explained, President Samia Suluhu Hassan appointed a team of experts to look into the issue and recommend to the government the kind of steps to be taken.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The meeting also called for continued efforts aimed at improving conditions for doing business and investment based on the Blueprint for Regulatory Reforms.

The meeting also called for strengthening of TNBC district and regional meetings because, he said, the forums are important in identifying and solving challenges relating to doing business and investment at those levels.

"We shall work on this because the meetings bring together government and private sector leaders. Problems that will be forwarded to us, if any, will have been jointly acted upon and processed by public and private sector leaders," he said.

He also said regions that have done well in promoting business and collecting public revenue were recognised by President Samia and given awards.