Kenya: Senate to Hold Special Sitting Tomorrow On Mwangaza Impeachment

Nairobi — The Senate is set to hold a special sitting Wednesday afternoon to consider impeachment charges against Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi convened a special sitting in a special gazette notice to begin considering the allegations against Mwangaza.

Kingi stated he received a letter from the Speaker of the County Assembly of Meru dated August 9.

Senators will begin with voting on whether to hear the matter in plenary or to form a special committee to probe the allegations levelled against Mwangaza.

If the Senators vote to go the Special Commitee route, the team will have to report back on whether it has been able to substantiate any of the charges.

If any of the allegations are found to have been substantiated, the Senate plenary will vote on whether to dismiss or uphold the impeachment.on to the House.

Mwangaza was on Thursday, following allegations of gross violations of the constitution, gross misconduct and abuse of office.