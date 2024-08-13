South Africa: Kabelo Gwamanda Resigns as Johannesburg Mayor

13 August 2024
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

City of Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda from the Al Jama-ah Party has resigned.

Pressure for Gwamanda's resignation mounted, with opposition parties and civil society groups arguing that his tenure was marked by significant failures and that he lacked the qualifications to lead the country's largest metro.

In a statement, Gwamanda explained that his resignation came after political discussions due to significant changes in the country's political landscape after the May 29 elections.

"As Johannesburg's youngest mayor, I am humbled by the opportunity to have led this City and to have stabilized it financially and administratively after the collapse of the multiparty coalition government," he said.

"I am proud that we set the course for good governance and achieved the best audit outcomes the City has seen in years," said Gwamanda.

