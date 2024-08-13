Ethiopia: Dire Dawa Kicks Off Agenda Gathering for Lasting Harmony

The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) has initiated the agenda gathering phase in Dire Dawa City in the course of the National Dialogue process in which the nation is conducting to achieve lasting peace and harmony.

At the opening of the event yesterday, ENDC Commissioner Amb. Mohammed Dirir emphasized that dialogue should be the primary method for expressing ideas about Ethiopia's future.

He noted that power struggles can only disrupt peace among societies and deplete the nation's resources, while dialogue offers a path to a win-win solution.

The Commissioner also stressed the importance of recognizing that no wound is beyond healing through discussion. "The culture of resolving differences through dialogue not only brings mutual benefits to all actors, but it also ensures a better future for the next generation."

He added that the nation is in the process of healing its longstanding wounds through peaceful and respectful discussions. The ENDC has been conducting pre-preparation activities to ensure the success of the agenda gathering discussions in the city administration.

The agenda gathering is set to take place over seven consecutive days, starting from yesterday. During the first three days, community representatives will hold discussions and appoint individuals who will participate in the dialogue with representatives from the Dire Dawa City Administration, political parties, civil society organizations (CSOs), and other stakeholders, Mohammed elaborated.

The Commissioner called on the people of Dire Dawa to make every effort to bring forward issues that need to be addressed in the National Dialogue, with the goal of resolving challenges and moving Ethiopia forward.