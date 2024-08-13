Ethiopia: National Dialogue in Parrying Ethiopia's Logjams

There is no doubt that national dialogue lends an impetus to resolve backlogs of existing quandaries unfolding among the various nations, nationalities and peoples of Ethiopia. Whenever something happens, they almost immediately put in place their respective conflict resolution mechanisms. Since time immemorial they have been troubleshooting hitches in their own ways before the situation jumps from the frying pan to the fire.

Under any circumstances, they bend over backwards to make peace happen utilizing their own effective techniques devoid of the interference of third party through a successful round table discussion. No matter what the cost may be, they resolve predicaments in their distinctive way making the most of their own conflict resolution mechanism. In view of the foregoing, their endeavors have been coming to fruition and bringing results.

In the same way, Ethiopia has gone through many twists and turns to reach where it is in the present climate. To ensure lasting peace and stability, the country is at the ready to check through its political history and design its way with the purpose of smoothening the progress of peace, stability, and prosperity in the shortest possible time.

As national dialogue undertakes the role of resolving a backlog of glitches, restoring peace and tranquility in every crack of the country, concerned bodies should do the whole lot they could to bring about the anticipated goal in the shortest possible time.

It is known that if national dialogue is correctly implemented, bringing about peace in every corner of the country will be as easy as falling off a log. In actual fact, up to this juncture, a wide spectrum of nations conducted national dialogue employing numerous effective techniques with a focus on sowing the seeds of peace in every square inch of the country and guaranteeing peace.

Notwithstanding the fact that national dialogue is not a cure-all, it assists the progress of building common ground and accommodating a wide array of polarized thoughts. As the importance of inclusive dialogue is undisputable in resolving difficulties quite a lot of nations undertook national dialogue with the purpose of restoring peace in every part of their respective nations.

Historical experiences have demonstrated that national dialogues have been imperative in creating a gray line and narrowing differences thereby cementing national unity in various parts of the world. Besides, nations have used the national undertakings to make stronger their democratic values and enhance the culture of tolerance.

For the sake of truth, it is the most heartening decision for Ethiopia to come back to its political history and design its way forward for reconciliation, stability, and affluence on account of socio-economic context and the unsettled political backgrounds.

Likewise, it is important to note that on the heels of backlogs of predicaments surfacing in some parts of the country, Ethiopia has been passing through many twists and turns. To get to the bottom of the problem, the incumbent has been at the ready to carry out all possible efforts from widening democratic and political space to staging national dialogue.

In light of the current situation, the Commission has been getting itself involved in a diverse range of fruitful undertakings that can wind down piled up conflicts. As a matter of fact, most of the conflicts that spark in various parts of the country have been chalked up to socio-economic problems and other related aspects.

The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) announced the successful completion of agenda gathering consultative chapter in Gambela Region held recently, according to information obtained from local media.

Representatives of all communities, political parties operating in the region, religious institutions, civic organizations, government bodies and prominent personalities participated at the consultation. The stakeholders have discussed thoroughly and gathered agenda items that they believe are important for further deliberations at the next level of the national dialogue.

After the conclusion of the consultation, the identified agenda items were submitted to the Council of Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission. On the occasion, Commissioners of ENDC, Melaku Woldemariam said that, the agenda gathering consultation held for one week in the region has been successfully completed. The stakeholders have actively participated in the consultations by freely contributing their ideas that they think are beneficial for lasting peace in Ethiopia, the Commissioner indicated.

He also extended gratitude to the participants for their active participation in the process which is believed to be important step forward for the betterment of the people and the country. Ethiopia has been going to the ends of the earth to resolve the age-old contradictions of the country through an inclusive and open-minded dialogue. This agenda gathering process is a crucial step towards securing a lasting peace and shaping the country's future, it was learned.

In point of fact, setting up of national dialogue plays a valuable role in averting potential scuffles, and overhaul hostilities of plurality of types through dialogue with the public through the passage time. No matter how long it takes myriads of nations worldwide held national dialogue. Reasoning from this fact, the endeavors of some nations set in motion bearing fruits while others failed to accomplish the desired goal.

Similarly, the National Dialogue plays a huge role in resolving backlogs of problems that have been pouring cold water on the social fabric of the people of Ethiopia residing under the country's skies with love, harmony, togetherness and other related aspects.

It is recalled that the Ethiopian government has lately established National Dialogue Commission to build a common view among different groups and citizens for exchange of ideas in the context of its nation-building process.

If the people of Ethiopia stand by the side of the National Dialogue Commission with goodwill, the country for sure will resolve logjams of problems rooted among the various Nations, Nationalities and Peoples of Ethiopia.

There is no doubt that if everybody from all walks of life play a part in the national dialogue commission with commitment and determination, Ethiopia for sure will attain the sought after goal.The upcoming national dialogue should be taken as a golden opportunity to curb political glitches. If the general public stand by the side of the federal government in smoothing the path of the national dialogue, Ethiopia will accomplish the desired goal jump started breathing a sigh of relief and going in the right direction at the earliest possible juncture.

ENDC's Public Relation Head and Spokesperson, Tibebu Solomon told The Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that, the process of collecting agenda for the national consultation is under final stage in various states of the country except Amhara and Tigray.

Meanwhile, efforts are being put to conduct the agenda collection in the aforementioned two states when peace maintained over time, he indicated. The ENDC is striving to ensure an inclusive and participatory dialogue so that all parties should be part of the process standing for common goals, Tibebu stressed.

He further stated that Addis Ababa, Gambella and Benishangul Gumuz have finalized the agenda gathering process and submitted the document to the commission.

"The agenda gathering process is underway in Dire Dawa City Administration and Harari States. The commission also works with stakeholders to ensure inclusive and participatory National Dialogue across the country," he noted.

Tibebu also said that the preliminary and the preparation works are done properly so that agenda identification would be done when the places took the selection of participants.

In a similar manner, the commission is working in close collaboration with the stakeholders to operate parallel activities in Amhara and Tigray states where participants of the process not yet identified, according to him.

Though activities are being done to ensure all-inclusive, participatory and credible national dialogue, the occurrence of conflicts in some parts of the country is affecting the process thereby the Commission is joining hands with stakeholders to resolve the problem, he noted.

Taking the current circumstances of the country into account, the national dialogue should be held in a jiffy to circumvent predicaments and get the country back on track in a little while. In doing so, sowing the seeds of peace in the length and breadth of the country will be as easy as falling off a log and like taking candy from a baby.

It is abundantly clear that agenda setting will be concluded across the country just around the corner. Above and beyond, the commission should give priority to make peace happen in conflict ridden areas to pave the way for agenda selection. As failing to do that will not help attain the target, the commission should move heaven and earth to accomplish its objectives and grasps its opportunities.