Ethiopia: Youth to Drive Socio-Economic Dev't Via Digital Innovation - Mowsa

ADDIS ABABA — The Ministry of Women and Social Affairs (MoWsA) has called on Ethiopian youth to harness the power of digital technologies to accelerate the nation's socio-economic development.

This call was made during the 24th International Youth Day celebration, which was observed for the 21sttime at the national level under the theme "From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development." The event brought together government officials, international representatives, and youth from across the capital.

In her address, MoWsA Minister Ergogie Tesfaye (PhD) highlighted the significant potential of young people to leverage digital tools to contribute to the country's development sectors. She pointed out that the government's recent "Five Million Coders" initiative has opened up vast opportunities for youth to engage in technology-driven

ventures, create decent jobs, and improve their economic standing.

The Minister urged the youth to play a pivotal role in ensuring peace and fulfilling their responsibilities as citizens. Beyond their economic contributions, she underscored the critical role of youth in sustaining peace, democracy, and advancing the nation's broader aspirations. "It is high time for the youth to stand with the country to eliminate poverty and address pressing regional and continental issues."

Minister Ergogie also expressed her gratitude to UNICEF and UNFPA for their ongoing support and reaffirmed her ministry's commitment to empowering youth, which, in turn, strengthens societal engagement.

UNICEF Deputy Representative Mariko Kagoshima, speaking at the event, emphasized the crucial role of Ethiopian youth, noting that over 70% of the population is under 30 years old. She stressed that young people are not just passive recipients of information but active participants in shaping their communities and the world. Their creativity, energy, and innovative spirit, she said, are essential for driving sustainable development and tackling current challenges.

In an increasingly digital world, Kagoshima emphasized the vast opportunities technology provides for youth engagement and empowerment. She encouraged the youth, policymakers, and relevant stakeholders to embrace the event's theme and support young people in becoming architects of Ethiopia's sustainable future.

BY ASHENAFI ANMUIT

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 13 AUGUST 2024