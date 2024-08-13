Ethiopia: Uprooted Voices - IDPs Call for Peace, Unity At Nat'l Dialogue

Internally Displaced People (IDPs), forced to flee their homes due to conflict, are estimated to number 63.8 million globally, according to UNHCR. As some of the most vulnerable individuals in the world, IDPs are uprooted from their homes and livelihoods, often facing dangerous conditions and continued risks.

In the ongoing agenda gathering phase of the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC), held in Harari State and Dire Dawa City Administration, IDPs have been a significant focus of discussion.

Ziyad Abdela, displaced from Somali State six years ago and now residing in Harari, is participating in the dialogue. "We know what we have gone through due to instability. There is nothing in this world better than having peace," he stated.

Ziyad, who has been living in temporary shelter in Harari, emphasized that the community is the first to suffer from instability. "Resolving disagreements by sitting around a table should be the first option. Nothing good comes from war." He called on all concerned parties, including political groups and the government, to prioritize peace above all else.

The National Dialogue is seen as a crucial platform for resolving challenges through discussion. Ziyad believes that for the nation to achieve its goals, it is vital to resolve differences through dialogue.

Another displaced individual, Tajer Mohammed, who was displaced from Jijiga and is now in temporary shelter in Harari, shared a similar experience.

Representing the displaced community, Tajer expressed hope for the successful implementation of the National Dialogue. He emphasized that the dialogue holds deep meaning for those displaced by instability. "As victims of instability, we place great value on the dialogue. Its success could be a green light for many of us to start fresh and reunite with our loved ones."

Tajer highlighted that by resolving differences through dialogue, Ethiopia could transform the lives of many, leading to meaningful change. He stressed that issues such as displacement, instability, and unemployment could be addressed through the National Dialogue. He called on participants in the dialogue to be responsible and to serve as the voice for those they represent, urging them to be ready to make sacrifices for a better future for the coming generations.

For Semira Abdi, another representative of IDPs, the National Dialogue plays a multifaceted role for the country. She emphasized the importance of overcoming the long-standing challenges that the nation faces. Currently staying in a temporary shelter in Harari, Semira recounted the painful experiences she has endured over the years. She stressed that dialogue is crucial for peacefully resolving insecurities and conflicts. While avoiding disagreements may be impossible, discussion should be the primary approach, considering the impact it has on others.

Semira highlighted that the National Dialogue is essential for fostering a culture of peaceful conflict resolution.

The ENDC is continuing its agenda gathering discussions in both Harari State and Dire Dawa City Administration, with the voices of IDPs playing a central role.