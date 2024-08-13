Ethiopia: Unwavering Stance to Peaceful Solutions

During his telephone conversation with Turkish President, PM Abiy Ahmed has expressed appreciation to the president's efforts to mediate and solve the misunderstanding between Ethiopia and Somalia. Indeed the president's efforts to address the row peacefully are welcome move that is expected from a friendly nation.

Ethiopia also has reaffirmed its unwavering stance to adhere to peaceful and diplomatic means to address the tension that arose between the countries as well as in all cases that surround the peace, stability and development of the East and Horn of Africa region.

It is crystal clear that Ethiopia has been paying the entire necessary price to maintain the peace and stability of the region considering it almost a domestic issue. Its endeavor to secure a free access to the sea should also be seen with this context and as the country is handling the matter so far, it could not be a reason for chaos in the region.

As a country that has housed over 120 million populations, Ethiopia always strives to build an economy that can accommodate the ever growing needs of its people. But the country would face unbearable challenges to its economy if it continues to pay such large amount of money for its huge sum of import and export. Furthermore, it is undeniable that the country with its big population number and huge economy should not remain passive in safeguarding the security of the region that is related to sea access.

For this end Ethiopia always looks for peaceful and agreeable means to possess secure access to the sea. However, it has shown its responsible moves by refraining from unacceptable and provocative means of sea access.

Taking the issue into a serious account, of course, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed about smoothening ties between Ethiopia and Somalia. The leaders also discussed enhancing bilateral ties between Ethiopia and Turkey, particularly focusing on doubling trade volume and strengthening cooperation apart from solving the problems revolving around the bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Somalia.

Turkey has facilitated a resolution to the misunderstanding between Ethiopia and Somalia. Basically, the importance of providing Ethiopia, the second most populous nation in Africa, with access to the sea through a mutually agreeable approach is an incomparable step to nurture common growth.

Furthermore it assists the overall efforts of ensuring peace and stability in the East and Horn of Africa as Ethiopia is an anchor state in the region both economically and politically. Ensuring the peace and development of Ethiopia contributes greatly to the prosperity of the region.

Unequivocally, bringing an end to tensions between Ethiopia and neighboring Somalia needs to be well focused as the former is always working to bolster regional peace and security. Such an alluring effort, which potentially attracts unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, would facilitate the process peace and security on Horn.

Ethiopia also reaffirms its usual commitment towards reinforcing the peace and development of the region through tuning to the peaceful and diplomatic efforts of friendly nations.

