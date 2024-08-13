Malawi: Chakwera Petitioned to Fire Ken Zikhale Ng'oma, Appoint New DG for Immigration Department

A grouping of concerned Malawians have petitioned President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera demanding that he fires Minister of Homeland Security, Ken Zikhale Ng'oma, over incompetence.

The demand has been made through what the concerned citizens have termed "#ZATIKWANA Campaign".

ZATIKWANA Campaign is a frontline and bold youth campaign against corruption and poor governance in Malawi and it is designed to rally the people of Malawi, particularly the youth, in a unified effort to combat corruption, impunity, and poor public services, thereby enhancing governance quality and citizen welfare.

On Tuesday morning, executive members of the campaign addressed journalists in Lilongwe where they outlined their grievances against Minister Zikhale Ng'oma.

National Vice Chairperson, Memory Sebastian, said since he was appointed to the ministerial position, the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has been plagued by long-running inefficiencies.

Sebastian stated that these inefficiencies have caused immense suffering for countless Malawians, particularly women and youth.

"For far too long, the Immigration Department has failed to fulfill its fundamental duty of providing timely and efficient passport services. Hundreds of Malawians are forced to endure the indignity of spending nights outside the Immigration Department's offices, desperately waiting for their passports to be issued. This dire situation is unacceptable and must be addressed with immediate action. The inefficiencies within the Immigration Department have not only caused unnecessary hardships but have also impeded the ability of our citizens to travel for work, education, medical treatment, and other essential purposes. Women and youth, who are already among the most vulnerable groups in our society, bear the brunt of this negligence. Their dreams and aspirations are being shattered due to the incompetence and lack of accountability within the Ministry of Homeland Security," she said.

Sebastian further demanded that President Chakwera should expedite the appointment of a competent and accountable Director General to oversee the Immigration Department.

She recommended that the new Director General must prioritize the needs of the citizens and ensure that the Immigration Department operates efficiently and effectively.

"We demand immediate and comprehensive reforms within the Immigration Department to address the systemic issues causing delays and inefficiencies. This includes combating corruption, increasing staff, improving processes, and implementing technology to streamline operations. We call for greater accountability and transparency within the Ministry of Homeland Security. Regular reports on the progress of reforms and the status of passport issuance must be made available to the public," she said.

There was no immediate comment from Minister Zikhale Ng'oma.

Meanwhile, the ZATIKWANA Campaigners have disclosed that about 7, 000 people have been engaged with this petition online by commenting and adding their voices, and 250 people have signed the online petition.