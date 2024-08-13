South Africa: Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule a Beacon of Hope - KZN Premier

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Thamsanqa Ntuli, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the family and colleagues of seasoned radio personality and businesswoman, Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule.

She passed away on Monday after a battle with lung cancer.

Ntuli described Mbokazi-Nkambule as a pioneer of the arts and a respected radio journalist who used her platform to inspire hope.

"Zanele Mbokazi was a pioneer and touched the lives of many. She was a media personality, but many will recall that she was the founder of the Crown Gospel Awards, which are often referred to as the 'Grammys of gospel music in South Africa' since their inception in 2007," Ntuli said.

"Through her show 'Eshilo' which was broadcast every Sunday morning from 9am to 12pm, she connected with people on a personal level, making each one feel seen and heard. Her passion for radio and commitment to providing quality content made her an irreplaceable part of our community, and her absence will be deeply felt."

READ | Government pays tribute to Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule

For dedicating her life to uplift others by spreading messages of hope, faith, and resilience, Ntuli said Mbokazi-Nkambule deserves to be applauded.

"Her contribution, by promoting gospel music talent from KZN and beyond, through the Crown Gospel Awards certainly changed many people's lives and fortunes. Her legacy continues to be celebrated in KZN and across South Africa," Ntuli said.

The Premier added that they had every hope that Mbokazi-Nkambule was going to recover from her illness because she was not "merely a presenter, she was a beacon of hope and inspiration in the broadcasting industry."

EThekwini Municipality Mayor, Cyril Xaba, has also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and relatives of Mbokazi-Nkambule.

"Amongst her many great accomplishments, we will remember her mostly through her contribution to uplifting the creative industry," Xaba said.

Born and raised in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, the 52-year-old Mbokazi-Nkambule spent most of her life in the province, where she grew in prominence in radio and in the South African gospel music industry.

She was the founder of the Crown Gospel Music Awards, which honoured excelling talent in the gospel music genre. SAnews.gov.za