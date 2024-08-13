South Africa: President Ramaphosa Leads Call to Pledge Against the End of GBV

In a call to action, President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged men across South Africa to take a decisive stand against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

"President Ramaphosa urges all of society to work together to end gender-based violence and calls on men who live by positive values to assist other men to mend their conduct and to report instances of abuse and related wrongdoing," the Presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.

President Ramaphosa launched the call to action by signing the pledge alongside men from all sectors of society at Pofadder, Northern Cape, on the occasion of Women's Day last week.

READ | President speaks out on gender-based violence

Among signatories who joined the President were Northern Cape Premier Dr Zamani Saul, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Alvin Botes, members of the provincial executive, local government leadership and representatives of community- and faith-based organisations and learners.

The pledge commits men to be allies and part of the solution by maintaining positive behaviour and attitudes and to take responsibility for their actions.

The pledge commits men to never raise a hand against a woman, to treat women as equals, to respect the rights of women and relate to women with dignity.

The virtual pledge can be signed at https://www.stateofthenation.gov.za/endGBVF