South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Officiate Signing of the Presidential Health Compact

13 August 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 15 August 2024, preside over the signing of the second Presidential Health Compact at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The second compact follows the 2023 Presidential Health Summit which built on the inaugural summit of 2018 and brought together several stakeholders.

These include government, business, labour, civil society, health professionals, unions, service users, statutory councils, academia, and researchers to develop sustainable and inclusive solutions to challenges in the national health system.

According to the statement, the stakeholders involved in the Presidential Health Compact are integral to supporting the Department of Health in improving the health system.

The Presidential Health Compact initially consisted of nine pillars with the tenth pillar added during last year's summit.

These include the development of human resources, improving access to medicine, vaccines and health products, upgrading infrastructure, private sector engagement, quality healthcare, public sector financial management improvements, governance and leadership, community engagements, information systems and pandemic preparedness.

