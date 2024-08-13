Ethiopia: PM Abiy Says Fruit Cultivation Through Green Legacy Efforts Yielding Impressive Results

13 August 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed remarked that fruit cultivation being underway through the Green Legacy Initiative efforts is yielding impressive results, demonstrating significant progress.

The Green Legacy Initiative is a flagship program initiated by Prime Minister Abiy in 2019 with the objective of restoring degraded lands, increase the forest cover and reduce the impact of climate change.

Ethiopia has so far planted over 32.5 billion tree saplings nationwide as part of the initiative, that aims to plant 50 billion tree seedlings by 2026.

In addition to tree planting, the initiative also included seedlings of high-value plants for both local and international markets, such as avocados, mangoes, apples, and papayas.

In his social media posts today, the premier said, fruit cultivation being underway through the initiative is yielding impressive results, demonstrating significant progress.

"To build on this success, it is essential that we continue to enhance our practices, invest in innovative techniques, and engage with our community to further advance our environmental and agricultural objectives," he underlined.

Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative has multiple targets as it naturally touches on various targets of the 2030 Agenda. Contribution to food security is one of the objectives of the Initiative.

The nation has planned to plant 7.5 billion tree seedlings this rainy season as part of the initiative.

The goal for this year is to reach 40 billion seedlings from the overall target of 50 billion.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.