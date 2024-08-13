Mauritius: Farmers Rewarded for Their Contribution to the Agricultural Sector

A Farmers Excellence Award, aiming to reward farmers for their contribution to the agricultural sector and the socio-economic development of the country, was held, on 9 August 2024, in Nouvelle France, in the presence of the Minister for Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Mahen Kumar Seeruttun.

The Award is an initiative of the Small Farmers Welfare Fund (SFWF) to promote the social welfare of small farmers and their families.

In his address, Minister Seeruttun lauded the SFWF for acknowledging the hardwork and perseverance of farmers. The Agro-Minister dwelt on the series of governmental measures to support the resurgence of the agro-industry. He indicated that to uphold the re-emergence of the tea sector, Budget 2024-2025 provided Rs 6 million to continue the Road Mending Scheme for tea cooperatives. He also spoke of the increase in the winter allowance for tea growers by 80 percent from Rs 2.50 per kg to Rs 4.50 per kg.

To support farmers and breeders to produce more locally, Mr Seeruttun elaborated on the provision of several grants. They include grants of up to Rs 225,000 for the import of cows, goats, pigs and sheep; of Rs 200,000 for the construction and upgrading of sheds and purchase of goats, sheep, pigs, and cows; and of Rs 10,000 to calf breeders. "The Development Bank of Mauritius will extend its Amnesty Scheme to write-off long outstanding loans of more than 20 years up to June 2025 as well as loans of deceased breeders, farmers and planters," he added.

The Agro-Minister reiterated the commitment of Government to boost the local production of food crops and reduce imports. The rekindling of the cane sector as well as tapping into the potential of the apiculture sector were also highlighted by the Minister.