Mauritius: New Borehole to Supply Water More Regularly to Residents of Camp Diable Village

An inauguration ceremony to mark the commissioning of a new borehole by the Central Water Authority (CWA) in the region of Camp Diable was held, yesterday. The borehole is expected to boost domestic water supply in the village of Camp Diable.

The Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy; the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal; the Parliamentary Private Secretary, Dr Muhammad Ismaël Rawoo; the General Manager of the CWA, Mr Ramprakash Maunthrooa; and other personalities were present at the inauguration ceremony.

In his address, Minister Padayachy highlighted that improving water distribution with a view to enabling the population to have access to adequate water supply on a more regular basis remained a priority for the Government.

He also dwelt on other projects being implemented in Camp Diable and its vicinity namely the construction of a three-lane road from Nouvelle France to Tyack and Souillac; a bypass to Rivière des Anguilles; and the construction of the M5 motorway.

For his part, Dr Jagutpal, echoing the Finance Minister's remarks, outlined the water distribution improvements and other developments in the Camp Diable region and its vicinity. The Health Minister lauded the CWA employees for their tremendous efforts in executing hydraulic works, and thanked the residents for their patience during the ongoing projects.

As for the General Manager of the CWA, he recalled that Camp Diable had long been recognised as a water-stressed area, particularly during the dry season. "The new borehole, with a capacity of 200 cubic metres per hour, will ensure adequate water supply to meet the needs of the 1,635 CWA customers in the village," he pointed out. In addition, he elaborated on pipe replacement works being undertaken in Camp Diable,

He also reaffirmed Government's commitment to addressing the country's water needs and enhancing distribution through CWA system upgrades, noting developments in water distribution across regions in the South, including La Flora, Mare Tabac, Britannia, Tyack, Rivière des Anguilles, and Souillac.