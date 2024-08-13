Africa CDC Declares Mpox a Public Health Emergency

13 August 2024
allAfrica.com

Africa's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) declared Mpox a public health emergency today.

"This declaration is not merely a formality, it is a clarion call to action. It is a recognition that we can no longer afford to be reactive. We must be proactive and aggressive in our efforts to contain and eliminate this threat," said the center's Director General Dr. Jean Kaseya.

The decision comes days after the Africa CDC raised the alarm about the growing number of cases of mpox disease on the continent.

In this earlier session, Kaseya had said they are consulting various global stakeholders, including the African Union, on declaring a public health emergency.

At least 24 people in South Africa are infected with the virus. According to CDC data as of 4 August, there have been 38,465 cases of Mpox and 1,456 deaths in Africa since January 2022.

Kaseya said managing cases in affected countries is a cause for concern and appealed for support. He said impediments to tackling the disease include insecurity, inadequate global attention, and limited vaccines. The Africa CDC head said vaccines are limited, while hundreds are infected in Africa.

