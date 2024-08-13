Introducing the Mastercard Foundation Fund for Alumni Start-Ups in Transition (Fast) Program

The Mastercard Foundation FAST program will support and empower the next generation of entrepreneurs by providing up to $15,000 in support for each venture.

The Mastercard Foundation, in partnership with CCHub Nigeria, MDF Global, Concree, Scale up, Savannah Innovations Lab, the Center for Enterprising Organizations, Inkomoko, and the Africa Leadership Academy (ALA), is excited to announce the launch of the Mastercard Foundation Fund for Alumni Start-ups in Transition (FAST) program.

The Mastercard Foundation FAST program will support and empower the next generation of entrepreneurs by providing up to $15,000 in support for each venture.

The program, open to aspiring entrepreneurs or those in the early stages of their entrepreneurship journey, offers a unique opportunity for alumni from the Young Leaders Initiative (YALI), African Leadership Academy (ALA), Anzisha Prize, and the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program.

Participants will gain access to funding, business development training, and a supportive network of like-minded entrepreneurs and mentors.

The Mastercard Foundation FAST program will provide support in two key stages to assist entrepreneurs at different points in their journey:

Idea Phase: Up to $5,000 to help develop and refine initial ideas.

Build Phase: $10,000 to $15,000 to transform the ideas into viable business models.

Join us on this remarkable journey. Apply from August 12, 2024, at: https://mastercardfdn.org/FAST-Application

About the Mastercard Foundation

The Mastercard Foundation is a registered Canadian charity and one of the largest foundations in the world. It works with visionary organizations to advance education and financial inclusion to enable young people in Africa and Indigenous youth in Canada to access dignified and fulfilling work. Established in 2006 through the generosity of Mastercard when it became a public company, the Foundation is an independent organization separate from the company, with offices in Toronto, Kigali, Accra, Nairobi, Kampala, Lagos, Dakar, and Addis Ababa. Its policies, operations, and program decisions are determined by the Foundation's Board of Directors and leadership.

