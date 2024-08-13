South Africa: Tributes Pour in for Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule - 'She Nurtured the Growth of Gospel Music in South Africa'

Durban-based radio personality and Crown Gospel Music Awards pioneer Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule succumbed to cancer at the age of 52 on Monday.

Listen to this article 5 min Listen to this article 5 min "It is so hard to believe, even though it is true. It hasn't really sunk in. The Gospel industry as a whole has lost a valuable person... Zanele made sure she represented Gospel until the formation of the Crown Gospel Music Awards that produced many talented gospel artists" gospel singer Rebecca Malope said in response to the death of Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule.

"We are really saddened - it is unbelievable," said Malope.

Mbokazi-Nkambule was an Ukhozi FM radio presenter and founder of the Crown Gospel Music Awards in 2007. Known as 'Mazetzet', she died at Parklands Hospital on 12 August at the age of 52.

Her husband, Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule, confirmed the news of her succumbing to lung cancer in a heartfelt statement in the early hours of Monday.

"It is with a heavy heart that we, the Nkambule and Mbokazi family announce the passing of our dearly beloved Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, founder of the Crown Gospel Music Awards and Ukhozi FM radio personality."

"She departed to be with the Lord; early hours of 12 August 2024 at Parklands Hospital. We are grateful for all the prayers, love...