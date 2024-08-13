South Africa: 'I'm Innocent of All Charges,' Says Ace Magashule's Ex-Pa On Her First Day in Bloem Court

Moroadi Cholota, the former personal assistant of corruption accused Ace Magashule, was in court for her first appearance on Monday morning after being extradited from the US, where she spent four months behind bars.

Listen to this article 10 min Listen to this article 10 min "I wish to state from the outset that I'm not guilty of any charges against me. I verily believe that the State will not be able to present any objective facts or provide any evidence that will prove that I engage in corruption or money laundering," Moroadi Cholota, the former personal assistant of former Free State premier Ace Magashule, stated on the first day of her bail application hearing in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.

This is part of Cholota's affidavit, which was read into the record on Monday, 12 August, to support her application for bail.

advertisementDon't want to see this? Remove adsMagashule is also the former ANC secretary-general. He set up a rival party, the African Congress for Transformation (ACT), to contest the most recent provincial elections, where his party got one seat in the Free State legislature.

State prosecutor Johannes de Nysschen told the court that the affidavit was handed to them at 9am on Monday, hence the State was unable to argue the case.

However, De Nyssschen stated that the National Prosecuting Authority was opposing the application and would submit a comprehensive affidavit from...