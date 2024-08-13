Malawi: DPP to Interview All NEC Aspirants Before Convention

Officials from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) say those interested to vie for central executive committee positions during the forthcoming convention will from today,13 August, 2024, appear before the convention committee for interviews.

The DPP Organizing Committee for the 2024 National Convention chairman George Chaponda has confirmed the development.

Dr Chaponda said his committee will have scheduled live interviews with all candidates seeking positions on the Central Executive Committee.

"This initiative aims to ensure that delegates are familiar with the candidates and to provide a platform for the candidates to share their manifesto promises with delegates, party members, and the broader Malawian public," said Dr. Chaponda.

Party President Professor Peter Mutharika goes unchallenged, soo too the position of Vice President for the northern region which goes to Jappie Mhango.

Former police IG and director of State Residences Peter Mukhito is seeking to be the secretary general of the party, while former presidential body guard Norman Chisale is seeking the office of director of Youth.

Meanwhile, Political strategist Dr Ben Malunga Phiri has announced his candidacy for the position of Director of Political Affairs of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at the party's upcoming elective convention, scheduled for week-end on August 17-18.

Phiri, the current Member of Parliament for Thyolo Central, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table, having previously served as Director of Elections for the DPP.

He also held various ministerial positions during the party's era in power, including Minister of Local Government, and was a senior aide to former President Peter Mutharika.

In a statement, Phiri expressed his gratitude for the support and trust he has received, saying, "I have listened to so many voices, both positive and negative, but all with a motivation to drive DPP to victory. I am humbled and thrilled by the support and trust I have experienced in this quagmire."

Phiri emphasized his commitment to the party's success, stating, "We have an election to win for our people."

He also highlighted the need for effective strategy, saying, "The time for change is now, and I am ready to lead that change."

Phiri also emphasized the need for a strong team, saying, "We need Mbape and Rashford kind of attackers at a national level and eliminate any Maguares in our defense."