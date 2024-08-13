Malawi: New MCP Treasurer General Dr. John Paul to Strengthen Financial Prudence

Newly elected Treasurer General of the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Dr John Paul, has promised to strengthen a culture of prudent usage of the party's finances and resources.

Paul, a former National Director of Research, was overwhelmingly elected at the just ended MCP's 2024 elective convention in Lilongwe, replacing Dr. Albert Mbawala.

A socio-economic development practitioner with a Doctor of Philosophy in Development Studies obtained from Nelson Mandela University, Paul garnered a whopping 704 votes, beating Transport and Public Works Minister Jacob Hara and another former Treasurer General, Rhino Chiphiko.

Everybody in MCP--a party now reportedly "not focused on big names but capacity to deliver a collective national development agenda"--have cast their eyes on Paul, highly expecting him to maintain prudent usage of the party's finances and resources and sustain the trust bestowed upon him by the membership.

In an interview, Paul assured MCP members and the general that he will do his best, urging them to "wait for the works of his own hands".

"The more reason l opted for this position was a result of my own assessment as far as financial prudency is concerned. I love this country and MCP in particular. I have no reason to disappoint those who have entrusted me with the authority to manage MCP funds".

Dr. Paul said his connection with the grass root members was his secret to winning the coveted position of Treasurer General in MCP, which is alleged to be the "mother of all political parties" in Malawi.

"The grassroots are in majority as far as contemporary politics is concerned. More so, the spirit of valuing others has been paramount.

"Love people who put you into power. And that power is always temporary because the voters can grab it back anytime".

Dr. Paul said he has been an MCP member since birth and believes that delegates at the recent convention enhanced the party's brand to reposition it for 2025 victory.

"And, as leaders in the new NEC, we shall always create a conducive environment to make the party more attractive.

"The team will drive the party up until we win the next general election. MCP is winning again in the forthcoming general election and all party members are ready".