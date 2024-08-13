Malawi: State Appeals Against Norman Chisale Acquittal On Intimidating Minister

13 August 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The state has appealed against the acquittal of former president Peter Mutharika 's presidential bodyguard, Norman Chisale in intimidation case.

Chisale is accused of intimidating minister of Justice Titus Mvalo, and former director of public prosecutions Dr. Steve Kayuni as well as obstructed of Justice.

Ministry of Justice spokesperson Frank Namangale has said the office of the director of public prosecutions filed the appeal papers last week.

Chisale was arrested after some public officers including Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo and former Director of Public Prosecutions Steven Kayuni complained that they were threatened by Chisale.

Chisale was facing six counts and has been acquitted on all of them.

There was a count of using insulting language, three counts of intimidation, one count of obstruction or interference with execution of legal process and another count of disorderly conduct at a police station.

Principal Resident Magistrate Roderick Michongwe said there was no evidence to warrant the charges against the suspect.

The court faulted the police investigators who did the investigations in the case for doing a bad job and for failing to be independent in carrying the investigations.

However, Michongwe called on Chisale to watch the way he reacts whenever he is angry saying it might land him in trouble.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.