Malawi: State Appeals Against Norman Chisale Acquittal On Intimidating Minister

The state has appealed against the acquittal of former president Peter Mutharika 's presidential bodyguard, Norman Chisale in intimidation case.

Chisale is accused of intimidating minister of Justice Titus Mvalo, and former director of public prosecutions Dr. Steve Kayuni as well as obstructed of Justice.

Ministry of Justice spokesperson Frank Namangale has said the office of the director of public prosecutions filed the appeal papers last week.

Chisale was arrested after some public officers including Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo and former Director of Public Prosecutions Steven Kayuni complained that they were threatened by Chisale.

Chisale was facing six counts and has been acquitted on all of them.

There was a count of using insulting language, three counts of intimidation, one count of obstruction or interference with execution of legal process and another count of disorderly conduct at a police station.

Principal Resident Magistrate Roderick Michongwe said there was no evidence to warrant the charges against the suspect.

The court faulted the police investigators who did the investigations in the case for doing a bad job and for failing to be independent in carrying the investigations.

However, Michongwe called on Chisale to watch the way he reacts whenever he is angry saying it might land him in trouble.