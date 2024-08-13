Somalia and Ethiopia to Resume Talks in Türkiye Over Port Dispute

Dalsan Media: Delegations from Ethiopia and Somalia will continue indirect negotiations on Tuesday in Ankara, facilitated by Türkiye, in an effort to address a dispute over Ethiopia's agreement with the breakaway region of Somaliland.

The talks began on Monday and are part of an ongoing dialogue between the two nations, according to diplomatic sources. Although both delegations are at the Turkish Foreign Ministry, they are not meeting directly; instead, Turkish officials are engaging in "shuttle diplomacy" under the guidance of Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Sources noted that separate meetings are being held with each delegation to promote reconciliation within a common framework as part of a lengthy process. Earlier on Monday, Fidan met individually with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Taye Atske Selassie and Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi.

Relations between Ethiopia and Somalia have deteriorated since Ethiopia signed an agreement on January 1 to utilize the Red Sea port of Berbera in Somaliland. Türkiye is actively working to ease tensions between the two countries in the Horn of Africa.

Ethiopia lost access to its Red Sea ports following the Eritrean War of Independence, which lasted from 1961 to 1991. Eritrea gained independence in 1991, leading to the creation of two separate nations. As a result, Ethiopia became landlocked, hindering its ability to engage in efficient maritime trade.