Mozambique: Nyusi Calls On Young People to Embrace Digital Technologies

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has called on young people to embrace digital technologies in order to generate new job opportunities and improve their living conditions, since the digital world is already irreversible.

The President's appeal came in the context of International Youth Day, held on Monday, under the slogan: "Youth on the Digital Path Towards Sustainable Development.'

"Today, the world is characterized by innovations and accelerated technological transitions with an impact on the transformation of economies and lives', said Nyusi. "Digital technologies, one of these rapid transitions, have contributed significantly to the efficiency and accuracy of the data needed to make and implement decisions'.

He recalled that, as part of the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, of the 169 targets to be achieved, digital technologies, such as services, contribute to achieving around 70 percent of them.

"This is why the motto of this year's celebrations not only reflects the importance of digitalization in promoting development, but also celebrates the fact that young people are at the forefront of innovation and the use of digital technologies', he said.

According to Nyusi, in recognition of the role of information and communication technologies, in particular digital technologies, in empowering young people and society in general, the government has adopted various strategic and regulatory instruments as well as concrete programmes to boost the use of digital technologies.

"Among the instruments we have adopted in recent years, we have approved the Electronic Transactions Law, the Information Society Policy and Strategy, the Science, Technology and Innovation Policy and its Implementation Strategy, and the Cyber Security Policy and Strategy', he said.

"We have also been investing in and promoting the growth of technological infrastructure and connectivity for access to electricity, telecommunications, digital training and cyber security programmes, digitization of public services and trade, among others', he added.

The President pointed to some digitized services, especially digital broadcasting and television services, e-banking and mobile banking as important steps to the country's digitalization.

"Specific projects are being implemented to promote greater inclusion, such as the incorporation of Information and Communication Technologies into education curricula, the implementation of the Young Creative Award, which honours young people's Entrepreneurship, Artistic Creation and Technological Innovation, and the VaMoz Digital Project.', he said.

Nyusi also believes that the use of digital technologies expands employment opportunities, and the search for answers and solutions, allowing everyone to participate and be included in development.

"However, while we are proud of the growth in innovation and the use of digital technologies by young people, these innovations have their less favorable side, which includes the spread of fake news and cyber attacks, among other evils. So it is essential that young people know that, while belonging to this fascinating and necessary digitally literate class, they are also guided by ethical values and adopt responsible behavior', he said.