Mauritius: Prime Minister Chairs Task Force Meeting On Père Laval Pilgrimage

The first meeting of the Task Force on the forthcoming Père Laval pilgrimage was chaired, today, by the Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and External Communications, Minister for Rodrigues, Outer Islands and Territorial Integrity, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the Lunch Room of the National Assembly, in Port Louis.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Housing and Land Use Planning, Minister of Tourism, Mr Louis Steven Obeegadoo; several Ministers; Parliamentary Private Secretaries; and representatives from Governmental institutions and the Sainte Croix parish were present to discuss and share their proposals as regards the organisation of the pilgrimage.

The death of Père Laval is commemorated on 9 September annually and this year marks his 160th death anniversary. Every year, on 8 September, men, women and children around the country leave their houses and start on a long march to the shrine of Père Laval at Sainte Croix. The theme retained for this year is 'Avek Per Laval Dibout Pou To Pei' (With Père Laval, stand up for your country).

Prime Minister Jugnauth, chairing the Task Force, pointed out that every year, several representatives from different organisations met for the holding of the Père Laval pilgrimage to ensure that all preparations take place in the best possible conditions. "The meeting," he emphasised, "enables to review the facilities provided by each institution and to assess the works that have already started and are underway".

The need to ensure that works were completed during the required time frame was also highlighted by the Prime Minister. To take stock of all the arrangements being made for the smooth running of the pilgrimage, a site visit would also be carried out by Mr Jugnauth.

Deputy Prime Minister Obeegadoo, during the meeting, indicated that the Tourism Authority would carry out the exterior and interior painting of the Sainte Croix church. He added that the MTPA would help in the organisation through banners, signage and campaigns.

The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Local Government and Disaster Risk Management, Dr Mohammad Anwar Husnoo, for his part, enumerated a series of arrangements made including cleaning of roads and drains as well as ensuring that lighting facilities were in good conditions.

According to the Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr George Pierre Lesjongard, there was a well-established protocol for the Central Electricity Board and the Central Water Authority to provide pilgrims with the necessary facilities. He mentioned that a team would be on stand-by to ensure the proper running of the pilgrimage. "Reinstatement works as well as reviewing of street lightings will be carried out," he added.

The Minister of National Infrastructure and Community Development, Mr Mahendranuth Sharma Hurreeram, spoke of patching and asphalting works while the Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mr Kavydass Ramano, stated that general cleaning, fixing of bollards and setting up of signage would be carried out.

As for the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, he informed that the ambulance would be on stand by and the SAMU would provide fast track services. The provision of larviciding as well as rodent control services were also underlined by the Minister. Also present, the Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr Avinash Teeluck stated that a tender exercise had been launched for the fixing of tents.

Père Sunnassee, from the Sainte Croix parish, stressed that a committee had been put in place at the level of the Diocèse de Port Louis to oversee the spiritual aspect of the pilgrimage. He emphasised the theme retained aimed at sensitising the population to live in unity in a multi-racial country.

Other facilities to be provided for the pilgrimage include deployment of 350 police officers to ensure the safety of pilgrims; the extension of the services of the Metro Express Ltd until 01.00 am on 9 September 2024; provision by the Fire Services of first aid services to cater to the demands of the church; internet facilities by the Mauritius Telecom; and live coverage and broadcasting of shows on Père Laval by the Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation.