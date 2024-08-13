Mauritius: Paris 2024 Paralympic Games - Six Para Athletes Announced to Represent Mauritius

An official ceremony to present the six qualified Para Athletes for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, was held, this afternoon, at the Côte d'Or National Sports Complex.

On that occasion, the Para Athletes' outfits for the Paralympics were revealed, and Ms Noemi Alphonse, the World Champion in the 100 meters and Vice-World Champion in the 400 meters in the T54 category, was named as the flag bearer for the Games.

The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Jean Christophe Stephan Toussaint; the President of the Mauritius Paralympic Committee, Mr Jean Marie Malepa; the President of the Association HOPE, Mr Dominique Filleul; and other personalities were present.

In his address, Minister Toussaint congratulated the six Para Athletes who have been qualified to participate in the Paralympic Games in Paris, representing Mauritius. He expressed his appreciation for the youngsters of Mauritius, noting that they embody the honour and beauty of the nation. On the occasion of the International Youth Day, celebrated annually on August 12, the Minister seized the opportunity to underscore the vital role of youth in the nation's advancement. He encouraged the Para Athletes to give their best performance and called upon the population to fully support them.

Additionally, Minister Toussaint thanked the sponsors for their vital role in making this achievement possible. He thus highlighted the significance of both the private and public sectors in supporting the welfare of Para Athletes and the youth as a whole, underscoring their essential contribution to the nation's success.

For his part, Mr Malepa expressed his pride and satisfaction with the hard work of the Para Athletes and showed appreciation to Minister Toussaint for his unwavering support. He assured that this is not the end, as many more achievements will be realised to establish Mauritius as a recognised nation in the field of sports.