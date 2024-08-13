Mozambique: 38 Undocumented Mozambicans Charged With Kidnapping

Maputo — 38 undocumented Mozambican nationals appeared, on Monday, in the South African Magistrate's Court, at Barberton in Mpumalanga province, charged with kidnapping, and aiding and abetting contravention of the Immigration Act.

According to the spokesperson of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, cited by the South African independent newsheet "IOL News', the members of the group range in age from 17 to 40.

"They were arrested on Friday, at about 20.00 at Kaapmuiden. The arrest follows after information was received from Crime Intelligence (CI) regarding the two taxis which were transporting undocumented people from Mozambique to Johannesburg', he said.

During the search, the spokesperson said, a total of 16 women travelling with 10 infants, four teenage girls and 15 men were found without proper documentation.

He explained that the case has been handed over to the Hawks' Serious Organized Crime Investigation team based in Nelspruit for further investigation.

Two weeks ago, the South Africa Police uncovered, in the neighboring province of Mpumalanga, a suspected military training base in White River, where 95 Libyan nationals were arrested.

The Libyan nationals, who have since appeared in court, have demanded to be taken home while their alleged handler, a Libyan businessman, remains missing.

Some analysts believe that these men may be in coordination with terrorist groups, taking into account that the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado has been plagued by Islamist terrorism since 2017.