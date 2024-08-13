Eritrea: National Festival Contributes to Transferring Noble Societal Values

Asmara, 12 August 2024 - The National Eritrean Festival 2024, which marks the 50th anniversary of the Bologna Festival, significantly contributes to transferring the noble societal values and history of the Eritrean people's struggle for independence and safeguarding national sovereignty.

Visitors of the festival indicated that they observed firsthand the development of the festival, which started in 1994 with minimal participation and activities, growing into a yearly national event.

They noted that photo exhibitions displayed by Eritrean communities from Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Africa depict the contributions these communities have made in supporting the armed struggle for independence, consolidating national unity and identity, nurturing children and youth, as well as strengthening the resilience of Diaspora Eritreans.

Visitors also called for organizing such events based on research, rather than being confined to yearly festivals.

Representatives of the Diaspora Eritrean communities indicated that as part of the fourth front, they are playing a crucial role in the conservation of national culture and identity, in the implementation of national development programs, and in foiling external conspiracies and hostilities.

The gathering of the Diaspora Eritreans that started in 1970 by clandestine members of the EPLF and youth in Munich, Germany, took the shape of a festival for Eritrean communities in Bologna since 1994 and has made significant contributions to the armed struggle for national independence.