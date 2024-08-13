Tanzania Set to Introduce the Ritz-Carlton Brand

13 August 2024
The New Times (Kigali)

Tanzania is set to make history as the first Sub-Saharan African country to introduce The Ritz-Carlton brand, bolstering its position as one of the premier tourism destinations on the continent, The Citizen reports.

Tanzania to become first Sub-Saharan African country to introduce The Ritz-Carlton https://t.co/ZthErvVFqw-- TheCitizenTz (@TheCitizenTz) August 12, 2024

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC is an American multinational company that operates the luxury hotel chain known as The Ritz-Carlton. The company has 108 luxury hotels and resorts in 30 countries and territories with 29,158 rooms, in addition to 46 hotels with 8,755 rooms planned for the future.

Currently, only Morrocco and Egypt have the brand in Africa, it is reported.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.