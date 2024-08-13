Rwanda: Comedian Patrick Rusine Engaged

Wedding bells are ringing for Rwanda's funnyman and radio host Patrick Rusine after proposing to his girlfriend Iryn Nizra Uwase. The comedian announced his engagement on social media, featuring his fiancée with the engagement ring.

He also expressed his feelings with a heartfelt message to his now fiancée: "Today marks the beginning of our forever. With each beat of my heart, I choose you. Here's to a lifetime of laughter, love, and endless adventures together. I can't wait to spend eternity loving you. Forever and always."

The comedian publicly revealed their relationship in February, and since then, the two have been seen enjoying each other's company.

Rusine is mostly known for his drunk-inspired jokes, which have captivated comedy lovers since 2021 alongside comedian Kibonge. He ranks among the funniest comedians, effortlessly making audiences laugh, as evidenced by his performances in various shows such as Seka Live and the Gen Z show.