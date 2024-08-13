Rwanda: Comedian Patrick Rusine Engaged

13 August 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eliane Irakoze

Wedding bells are ringing for Rwanda's funnyman and radio host Patrick Rusine after proposing to his girlfriend Iryn Nizra Uwase. The comedian announced his engagement on social media, featuring his fiancée with the engagement ring.

He also expressed his feelings with a heartfelt message to his now fiancée: "Today marks the beginning of our forever. With each beat of my heart, I choose you. Here's to a lifetime of laughter, love, and endless adventures together. I can't wait to spend eternity loving you. Forever and always."

The comedian publicly revealed their relationship in February, and since then, the two have been seen enjoying each other's company.

Rusine is mostly known for his drunk-inspired jokes, which have captivated comedy lovers since 2021 alongside comedian Kibonge. He ranks among the funniest comedians, effortlessly making audiences laugh, as evidenced by his performances in various shows such as Seka Live and the Gen Z show.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.