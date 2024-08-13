Namibia: Minister of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation Itah Kandjii-Murangi At the Inauguration of the Khorixas Vocational Training Centre

document

7 August 2024

It is an honour to finally witness the inauguration of the Khorixas Vocational Training Centre (VTC). Allow me to reflect as I provide you with a brief overview of the project undertaken by our Ministry of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation and the Namibia Training Authority to construct the Khorixas Vocational Training Centre.

First and foremost, this particular project is one of several embarked on as part of the Swapo government's comprehensive technical, vocational education and training transformation and expansion strategy (TVET-TES), aimed at broadening access to technical and vocational training services countrywide.

This project, the Khorixas VTC , was the first in the government's comprehensive TVET transformation and expansion strategy. Initiatives of this magnitude require champions. At government level our late vice president Dr Nicky Iyambo was the champion of the Khorixas VTC - it was one of those projects he wanted to see done and completed.

Informed by an extensive stakeholder consultation process, this strategy targeted programmatic and physical infrastructure growth and expansion at existing public vocational training centres on the one hand, whereas it also identified key expansion and transformation initiatives to be embarked on to establish an efficient, effective and public VTC footprint in all 14 political regions of Namibia.

The Kunene was one of the regions where this footprint did not exist.

Local and community engagements stood central in our approach to establish the Khorixas VTC. Looking back, I can only thank the collective wisdom of this region's traditional leadership, the community, the Khorixas Town Council, Swapo's leadership in this region, our late governor, comrade Muharukua, the Namibia Training Authority (NTA) former chief executive and his executive team, and our ministry's executive team.

Following a donation of land measuring 25,5ha by the Khorixas Town Council to the Ministry of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation, our work started in earnest. Following several site visits to this specific tract of land, adjacent to the Khorixas Sports Complex, and which used to accommodate the community auction kraal/pen at Khorixas, an architectural concept was developed, costed and agreed upon.

This national project is to the benefit of the Namibian youth in general and the youth of the Kunene region in particular. Comrade Marius Sheya, the governor of the Kunene region, thank you for embracing this project the day you were appointed. The mobilisation of the youth and the Swapo Party Youth League to come and work on the site during the initial stage of this project was unprecedented and highly appreciated.

Local engagement stood central in our approach and various consultations with local and community stakeholders as the ultimate beneficiaries resulted in us finding common ground as far as the course offering of the Khorixas VTC was concerned. It was agreed that this centre would offer training in the following occupational areas: national vocational certificates in bricklaying and plastering, joinery and cabinet making, plumbing and pipe fitting, and air conditioning and refrigeration.

The first phase of the project, referred to as Phase 1A, was concluded towards the end of 2019, and the scope thereof included, among others, site clearance, fencing, stone pitching around the river embankment, bulk earthworks, stormwater infrastructure, sewer reticulation, water and electricity installations, the installation of trenches to protect the property against elephants, and the relocation of the auction pens and associated infrastructure to an alternative site. Costs for Phase 1A amounted to N$21 million.

The second phase, referred to as Phase 1B, started in 2019. Following an open national bidding process, the tender to construct the buildings was awarded and the site was handed over to the contractor in 2020. The costs for Phase 1B amounted to N$58,5 million.

In terms of further expansion of the Khorixas VTC over the short to medium term, and given the availability of the required funding resources, we are in the process of firming up arrangements for the construction of trainee accommodation and staff housing facilities, as well as of an additional classroom block to cater for more theoretical training sessions.

That, in a nutshell, is the Khorixas VTC project.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Innovation ICT Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In conclusion, allow me to emphasise that throughout the execution of this project, the Ministry of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation and the NTA fully adhered to policy, governance and legal requirements.

Compliance has been, and will continue to be, a hallmark of our governance.

Indeed, a construction project of this magnitude is seldom a bed of roses. And yes, we have encountered some challenges and delays along the way. Tough times don't last, however, tough teams do, because teamwork builds trust and trust builds growth.

Within the context of this project, our oversight as a Ministry of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation was based on a sound and healthy collaboration with our regional, local and community stakeholders as the ultimate project beneficiaries, as well as a beneficial and constructive collaboration with our various project implementation partners.

I thank them all for their commitment and support.

Official-Opening-of-Higher-Education-Day-8-Aug-2024Download