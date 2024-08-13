Rwanda: Kagame Welcomes King Mswati III At Village Urugwiro

13 August 2024
The New Times (Kigali)

President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame on Tuesday, August 13, welcomed King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini and Inkhosikati Make LaMashwama at Village Urugwiro, as the royals continued their three-day official visit to Rwanda.

President Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame received His Majesty King Mswati III and Inkhosikati Make LaMashwama at Urugwiro Village for an official welcome ceremony, during which King Mswati inspected the Guard of Honour before the two Heads of State proceeded to hold a... pic.twitter.com/ULTqE6TFWt-- Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) August 13, 2024

King Mswati III and Inkhosikati Make LaMashwama were among the dignitaries who attended President Kagame's swearing in on Sunday, August 11, in a colorful ceremony attended by more than 20 Heads of State and Government from Africa.

Thousands of Rwandans gathered at the 45,000-seat Amahoro Stadium to witness the event on Sunday afternoon.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.