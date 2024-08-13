Rwanda: Kagame Welcomes King Mswati III At Village Urugwiro

President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame on Tuesday, August 13, welcomed King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini and Inkhosikati Make LaMashwama at Village Urugwiro, as the royals continued their three-day official visit to Rwanda.

President Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame received His Majesty King Mswati III and Inkhosikati Make LaMashwama at Urugwiro Village for an official welcome ceremony, during which King Mswati inspected the Guard of Honour before the two Heads of State proceeded to hold a... pic.twitter.com/ULTqE6TFWt-- Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) August 13, 2024

King Mswati III and Inkhosikati Make LaMashwama were among the dignitaries who attended President Kagame's swearing in on Sunday, August 11, in a colorful ceremony attended by more than 20 Heads of State and Government from Africa.

Thousands of Rwandans gathered at the 45,000-seat Amahoro Stadium to witness the event on Sunday afternoon.