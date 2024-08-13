South Africa: Foreign National Arrested for Brutal Attack of an Elderly Woman in Mahwelereng

press release

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Limpopo

In a tragic turn of events, a 40-year-old foreign national male suspect was arrested shortly after an elderly woman was found hacked to death at her residence in Mahwelereng, Zone 2 on Sunday afternoon, 11 August 2024.

According to the initial reports, a concerned neighbour, alerted by the commotion, rushed to the house to assist and found the victim lying outside the house, tied with a rope and with multiple stab wounds. He immediately contacted the police and emergency services.

Upon their arrival, paramedics certified the 74-year-old victim dead at the scene.

The local detectives acted swiftly, identifying and apprehending the suspect shortly after the attack.

Further investigations are ongoing to uncover the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, had expressed shock and outrage over the senseless incident. The Provincial Commissioner has further praised the officers and all role players who ensured the prompt arrest of the suspect.

The suspect who resides within the vicinity is currently in custody and is expected to appear before the Mahwelereng Magistrate's Court on Tuesday 13 August 2024 facing a charge of murder.