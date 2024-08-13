South Africa: Office of the Provincial Commissioner Western Cape - Police Detain Eight Suspects for Possession of Unlicensed and Prohibited Firearms and Ammunition

press release

- Being vigilant at all times is a pre requisite for all police officers on duty to ensure the safety of all citizens and in the process detain suspects who transgress the law.

Police members attached to the Provincial Extortion Task Team pursued information about a person in possession of a firearm without a valid license on Sunday 11 August 2024. The members approached the identified dwelling situated in Mandela Park, Klapmuts and found a man fitting the description provided to them. They searched the suspect and found a firearm with ammunition in his possession. The 36-year-old man could not provide a valid licence which resulted in his arrest for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. The suspect then led the investigation team to a nearby address where they found a 39-year-old man in possession of a firearm and ammunition. They arrested the suspect for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Meanwhile Cloetesville police was busy with crime prevention patrols on Sunday 11 August at around 17:00, when they responded to information of a firearm stored at an address in Botmaskop Street. They approached the house, searched the premises and found a .38 special revolver hidden in a gutter. They detained six males for the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

Once charged the suspects are expected to make their respective court appearances in the Paarl and Stellenbosch Magistrates' courts on the mentioned charges.