Namibia: Wanderers' Revival Continues

Wanderers' women's continued progress this season was underlined when they thumped Rehoboth 54-12 in a women's rugby league match on Saturday.

Wanderers, who had to rebuild with a new squad after losing several experienced players at the end of last season, struggled at first and suffered some heavy defeats at the beginning of the season.

On 16 March they lost 50-5 to defending champions FNB Unam, and in their return match three months later, they suffered an even heavier 66-3 defeat.

Wanderers also lost 37-19 to Trustco United, and 28-19 to FNB Rehoboth in their first round encounter at Rehoboth on 25 May, but on their return leg on Saturday, they stamped their authority on the match from the start.

Fullback Gabriella Jahs broke clean through Rehoboth's defence for the first try after only three minutes, converted by Ida Visagie, while flanker Memory Tjivikua rounded off an attack by Mandie van Staden for another converted try to put them 14-0 ahead after only six minutes.

Rehoboth opened their account when flyhalf Whitney Daniels rounded off an expansive hand-to-hand movement, but Wanderers went further ahead when flanker Euodia Bassingthwaighte broke through Rehoboth's defence to touch down, and with Visagie once again converting, they took a 21-5 lead at the half-time break.

With Wanderers' forwards and backs supporting each other well and running straight lines, they continued to rake in the points after the break.

Visagie went over in the corner after a quick backline attack, and when eighthwoman Lourencia Rooinasie touched down after a forward attack, they were well in control with a 33-5 lead.

Till then, Wanderers right wing Lizzle Tauxas had not seen much of the ball, but she exploded into action in the final quarter as she turned on the pace with three tries in 10 minutes.

She first picked up a loose ball to jinx her way over, and then streaked away to leave Rehoboth's defence standing as she dotted down behind the posts.

In the final minutes, Tauxas completed her hattrick when she finished off an attack by Jahs, with substitute hooker Nekesha Armstrong adding the conversion.

Rehoboth scored a consolation try by fullback Ze-Zane Lewin, converted by Pione van Rooyen, but it was too little too late as Wanderers completed a resounding victory.

The victory saw Wanderers moving just ahead of Rehoboth into third position on the log, with Wanderers now on 22 points and Rehoboth on 21.

Despite the defeat, Rehoboth cannot be caught by fifth-placed Oceans Rugby anymore and have now also secured their place in the semifinals along with Wanderers.

The defending champions, FNB Unam, are, however, way out in front on the log and firm favourites to retain the title.

They have won all 10 of their matches to date, scoring 564 points and conceding only 25, for an aggregate victory of 56-2 per match. Trustco United are second on 39 points after winning seven and losing two matches.

One round of league matches continue this coming weekend, with Wanderers travelling north to take on Grootfontein, while Rehoboth will host United.