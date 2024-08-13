Namibia: More Global Glory for Namibian Coach

Namibian coach and sport scientist Robin du Toit recently led a second athlete to a world championship podium this calendar year.

He once again demonstrated his expertise on the global stage when guiding Dutch strength athlete Nadine Cramwinckel to an impressive second place at the Static Monsters World Championships 2024 in Canada.

Despite facing significant health challenges, including an autoimmune disease diagnosis, Cramwinckel managed an outstanding performance, particularly in the Axel Deadlift event, where she pulled an astonishing 200kg, which is over three times her body weight of 61,5kg.

"Nadine's success represents the culmination of hard work, perseverance, and the belief in one's potential," Du Toit says of his pupil's effort.

The latest achievement solidifies Du Toit's reputation as a top-tier coach in strength sport.

In Dubai in March, he coached South African Brendali Theron to World Strongman Championship glory in the under-75kg women's category.

Du Toit attributes his success to a journey of dedication and resilience.

Hs journey as a coach began on home soil, where he discovered his passion for strength sports.

Over the years, he has dedicated himself to mastering the art of coaching and sport science, focusing not just on physical training but also on helping athletes discover themselves and giving them a voice.

"One of the most significant challenges I've faced is striving under pressure and maintaining the balance between pushing my athletes to their limits while ensuring their well-being," Du Toit says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He hopes his remarkable success on the world stage will inspire other Namibians to follow in his footsteps. The fitness enthusiast believes that the nation has the potential to excel at sport globally with the right guidance and determination.

For Namibia, this victory serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes and coaches, says Du Toit.

"This victory not only raises the profile of strength sport in Namibia but also motivates me to continue striving for excellence. My next goal is to guide another athlete to the podium at the Old School Strongman Federation World Championships in Germany this September, further showcasing the talent and potential we have," says Du Toit.

The second-place finish at the Static Monsters World Championships is a stepping stone to even greater accomplishments for both master and student.

Du Toit's plans to continue inspiring Namibia and pave the way for future coaches and athletes, abroad and from his motherland.

As he looks ahead, his vision for Namibian strength sport remains strong, with aspirations to achieve more podium finishes and elevate the profile of Namibian athletes on the world stage.

"Nadine's outstanding performance is a result of our comprehensive approach, which emphasises both physical prowess and mental fortitude," says Du Toit.