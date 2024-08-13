Uganda: Girl, 14, Says Policeman Defiled and Abandoned Her With a Child

Police claim the victim was already pregnant when their officer David Okello defiled her

A harrowing tale of sexual exploitation has emerged in Lwengo District, where a 14-year-old girl has accused a former Kyazanga police officer of impregnating and abandoning her with a child

The victim recounted how David Okello kidnapped her on her way from school and defiled her in 2023.

Despite reporting the incident to the police, she was instead charged with theft and fraud.

Okello allegedly continued to harass and rape her, even after even when she was in police custody.

"I was ambushed by Okello on my way home from preps," the girl said, fighting back tears.

"He raped me and got me pregnant. I reported him to the police, but they didn't believe in me. Instead, they charged me with theft and fraud and put me in police custody where he also found me and defiled me again."

The girl also said that she again reported Okello to his boss Pamella Kahuma who took her for a test and confirmed that she was defiled and pregnant but Kahuma told her not to tell anyone that police would provide her with support.

"Whenever I go there to ask for support she says, "I hate that girl" and the officer was transferred to Kyazanga police," she says.

The girl, now a mother of a 2-month old-baby, she was in Primary Five at St.Mary's primary school in Kyazanga. She said she was staying with her aunt Sharom Ainembabazi but later she left her in a rental at Kinoni Town Council due to the threats they were getting from police and now she does not have money to pay the rent.

The girl's story has sparked outrage in Lwengo, with leaders vowing to act against Okello and demanding police reform.

"This is a clear case of police brutality and sexual exploitation," said Maria Nankuzze, Lwengo probation officer.

"We will fight for justice for this child and her baby. We demand that the police take action against Okello and ensure that he faces the full force of the law."

The victim is receiving support from local authorities and civil society organizations.

"I just want justice," she said. "I want Okello to face the law. I want to ensure that no other girl goes through what I went through."

Masaka Police spokesperson Twaha Kasirye confirmed that their officer defiled the girl but he said that the girl was already pregnant when she was defiled.

Kasirye said the victim withdrew the charges against their police officer from the state's office.

"We took action against Okello and we recommended that he resign from the police which he did not accept and appealed in our police court of appeal and we are still waiting to see what the court will decide," Kasirye said.

The incident has raised concerns about police conduct and the treatment of victims of sexual exploitation.

"This case highlights the need for police reform," said Lwengo district chairperson Ibrahim Kitatta.

"We need to ensure that our police officers are held accountable for their actions. We will work with the police to ensure that justice is served and that our communities are protected."

The teenage mother has since been taken to a childrens' home in Lwengo.