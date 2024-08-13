Malawi: First Lady Madam Chakwera Stresses the Need for Women, Girls to Be Empowered With Skills in Cybersecurity

13 August 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera has underscored the need to empower women and girls with knowledge and skills in Cybersecurity.

Madam Chakwera was speaking during the opening of the three-day 2nd Edition of the 2024 Women and Girls Cyber Conference under the theme: Inspiring the next generation: Empowering future women cyber security professionals," organized by Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA)in Lilongwe.

She said it is important to put efforts to ensure that women and girls are provided with necessary skills in the cyber space.

"Imagine a world where every woman and a girl no matter where she is coming from has the knowledge and skills to protect themselves and her community online," she said.

Adding that a world that cyber threats are met with resilience and innovation driven by the diverse perspectives and talents of women leaders.

Madam Chakwera therefore urged women leaders and girls to come together to tackle the issue on Cyber threats head on.

Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu emphasized the importance of engaging women and girls in the digital space.

"Government is putting an enabling environment through policies and regulations for women and girls to be protected in the digital landscape," he said.

MACRA Chairperson Bridget Chibwana said the demand for more women and girls professionals in the cyber security is increasing.

"This platform will help young women and girls to explore various career paths and opportunities to meet the demand in cybersecurity, " she said.

The conference has attracted representatives of women and girls from Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Lesotho among others.

