Malawi: DPP Invites Other Parties to Their Convention - Experts See Electoral Alliance

13 August 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Some political experts in the country have described as a deliberate electoral strategy the invitation of three major political parties to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) convention scheduled for August 17-18.

The experts, George Chaima and Ernest Thindwa, predicted this morning that the DPP leadership is targeting to entice the parties into forming an electoral alliance to beat the 50%+1 voting system next year.

This comes a day after chairperson for the convention, Dr. George Chaponda, revealed, at a press briefing in Blantyre, that the party has extended invitations to UTM, the United Democratic Front, and the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) to the convention.

In a separate interview, UDF spokesperson Yusuf Mwawa confirmed receipt of the invitation, saying the party will make its considerations, arguing that "in unity there is strength."

Both the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) and the UTM are yet to make public their decision on the invitation.

