Uganda: Church of Uganda Appoints New Assistant Bishop

In an extraordinary meeting held today, August 13, 2024, at All Saints' Cathedral Kampala, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, announced the appointment of The Ven Rev Canon Frederick Jackson Baalwa as the 5th Assistant Bishop of the Diocese of Kampala.

According to Iva Naijuka, the Communication Officer of the Diocese of Kampala, the meeting was a significant milestone in the church's history. "We are thrilled to welcome Rev Canon Baalwa to his new role," Naijuka said. "His appointment is a testament to his dedication and service to the church."

Rev Canon Baalwa's appointment comes at a time when the church is seeking to expand its reach and ministry. As Assistant Bishop, he will work closely with Archbishop Mugalu to oversee the spiritual growth and development of the diocese.

"We are confident that Rev Canon Baalwa will bring his wealth of experience and expertise to this new role," Archbishop Mugalu said. "We look forward to working with him to build a stronger, more vibrant church community."

The appointment is seen as a significant development in the Church of Uganda's efforts to strengthen its leadership and ministry. Rev Canon Baalwa's installation as Assistant Bishop is expected to take place in the coming weeks."