Uganda: The Battle for Tororo Woman Member of Parliament, Five Pick Interest to Unseat Opendi.

A heated battle for the Tororo woman member of Parliament seat is brewing as five formidable women have thrown their weight into the ring, all vying to unseat the incumbent, Sarah Achieng Opendi.

Sarah Achieng Opendi, is the Tororo woman member of parliament, a seat she has held for the third term running.

This means that by the end of this term, Opendi will be serving the people of Tororo for 15 years. But her position is now under threat as five formidable women have emerged as contenders to unseat her in 2026.

But to Opendi, she's not in anyway provoked by the number of contenders urging that she has represented her people well in the August house.

"I have done all my roles of representing my people. I have sponsored 3 private members bill but i am aware that in every election, you must have opponents. I always face like six women each election, so the five is not a threat to me"

First on the list is phibby Awere Otaala, a former ambassador of Uganda to Kenya, a dynamic woman who has been making waves in the community with her charity work and women empowerment programs. Her strong point of showing up is to fight tribalism.

" One of the many reasons am coming in is to ensure that Tororo people coexist in unity for prosperity. We shouldn't have a woman member of Parliament who takes side. She must be a mother to all"

Others in the list include, Sylvia Owori, a director at operation wealth creation and businesswoman who has gained popularity for her designs. To Owori, her main focus will be on household income, using her expertise of operation wealth creation to cause change to the population of Tororo.

Currently, the OWC boss has got several projects running in the district including poultry and hot culture.

Rebecca Akumu, is yet another contender. She currently serves as the Tororo district vice Chairperson. She is known for her kind heart and her dedication to helping the less fortunate.

"I have seen the hussle our people in Tororo go through and I want to use my experience and skills to bring positive change. I believe that with unity and compassion, we can build a better Tororo" said Rebecca Akumu, another contender

Jacinta Ayo, a deputy RDC Ngora district and Sarah Nyawere are among those intending to vy with vocal Opendi.

The group accuse the incumbent woman member of Parliament Sarah Opendi for always dwelling on district division to convince voters to rally their support to her, something Opendi denies.

" I joined politics when the issue of district division was already on table. So, there is no way I can be blamed for anything regarding district conflict" Opendi replied.

Political analysts predict a fierce competition, as each candidate brings a unique set of skills and experience to the table.

With many of the district politicians believed to be using district division to make it to parliament, political analysts warn that should such a move continue, the district is headed for the worst in terms of service delivery.

"It's high time people of Tororo should review this political division thing. Once upon a time we had only one district called Bukedi but we had better services. So, this issue of dividing district doesn't count" Joseph Ocieno, political analyst said.

With almost all those showing interest in the seat hoping to come under the NRM ticket, the chairperson NRM electoral commission Tanga Odoi warns the group against rushing to campaign before time.

"Yes, you want to be a leader but can you also put in mind that you need to lead people who're working. Let's hold on with campaigns until rightful time" Dr. Tanga Odoi to the contenders.

The race for Tororo women member of parliament is heating up as the five women battle it out for the coveted position.

Will Sarah Achieng Opendi be able to defend her seat against these contenders? Only time will tell.