Zimbabwe Facing Threats - Mnangagwa Tells Defence Forces to Beef-Up National Security

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said Zimbabwe is facing emerging and traditional security threats.

Mnangagwa said this at the 44th Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day celebrations held at Rufaro Stadium, Mbare, Harare adding that the threats have also undermined the economy's stability.

"Zimbabwe is not spared from both emerging and traditional security threats that include transnational organised crime, human trafficking, cyber security threats, drug trafficking and climate change-induced challenges, among others.

"We are not blind to these threats and the manner in these affect the peace, safety and security of our people, while also undermining economic and national stability", he said Mnangagwa.

He further commended the Zimbabwe Defence Forces for their efforts to address these varied security challenges, including through expanded capacity-building and training programmes.

"I, therefore, commend the Zimbabwe Defence Forces for their focus and commitment to dealing with all threats.

"This has included the broadening of capacity-building and training programmes.

"Such programmes will go a long way towards nurturing innovative and proactive approaches for the continued agility and adaptability of our country's defence institutions.

"The ongoing participation of allied students in our training programmes is applauded for enhanced regional military cooperation, synergies and inter-force operability.

Mnangagwa outlined a range of strategies underway to improve the welfare of Zimbabwe's military personnel, including the extension of housing and vehicle purchase schemes.

"Meanwhile, an array of strategies are underway to improve the welfare of members of our Defence Forces. Non-monetary incentives and benefits such as Civil Service Housing Loans and the Civil Service Vehicle Purchase schemes have been extended to members of the Defence Forces", said Mnangagwa.

He added, "Further, my Government has expanded the transport fleet for the Defence Forces, through the procurement and delivery of an assortment of vehicles.

"Over and above housing units that are ready for occupation, the Government will soon be embarking on the construction of 3 000 housing units for members of the ZDF. This is part of the comprehensive programme by my Administration to increase affordable housing stock throughout the country.

"Similarly, healthcare for members of the Defence Forces is of critical importance for their general upkeep. My government is committed to making sure that all military hospitals and health institutions have the requisite modern equipment and adequate medicines. The construction of the Defence Forces Referral Hospital at Manyame Air Force Base is being accelerated".