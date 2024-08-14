Uganda: UK and Uganda Unveil £5 Million Clean Cooking Initiative

Kampala, Uganda — The UK, in partnership with Uganda's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, has unveiled a £5 million clean cooking programme designed to revolutionize cooking technologies across Uganda. This two-year initiative is set to tackle critical challenges in clean energy access and enhance cooking conditions for millions of Ugandans.

The programme comprises three key components: establishing a high-impact Clean Cooking Unit within the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development through the Global Green Growth Institute to bolster national coordination and attract further sector financing; supporting urban authorities in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area (GKMA) via the ICLEI Africa-led ENACT project to provide clean cooking solutions to at least 6,000 households in informal settlements; and expanding the Modern Energy Cooking Services Program (MECS), which will develop a nationwide supply chain for high-quality electric cooking appliances, train 600 Ugandan technicians, establish national standards, and pilot electric cooking in 100 schools.

Building on successful research pilots conducted by the UK's Loughborough University and the Energy Sector Management Assistance Program (ESMAP), the programme presents significant opportunities for advancing sustainable energy solutions. Electric Pressure Cookers (EPCs), a focal point of the programme, offer up to 50% savings in cooking time and energy while also minimizing health hazards and environmental impact.

Kate Airey, the British High Commissioner to Uganda said clean energy is a UK priority. "Our goal with the promotion of Efficient Electric Cooking is to simplify the cooking process, minimize potential cooking hazards while supporting Uganda's energy and climate action goals," she said during the programme launch in Kampala on Aug.09

She added: "We believe these products will become essential as electricity availability grows, helping families save time and money, safeguard health, and contribute to environmental conservation."

Majority of population rely on wood fuel

This development comes at the time 95% of households in Uganda still rely on wood or charcoal for cooking, contributing to deforestation and indoor pollution, which disproportionately affects women and children.

Commenting on the new programme, Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, Uganda's Minister for Energy and Mineral Development, praised the initiative as a milestone, noting, "This is the first programme dedicated to eCooking, aimed at addressing barriers and developing the eCooking industry. Traditional cooking solutions like firewood and charcoal are becoming scarce and unaffordable, making cleaner alternatives increasingly vital."

The programme's launch will be supported by a comprehensive behaviour change campaign, developed by the National Renewable Energy Platform (NREP) and key stakeholders. The campaign will include outreach in schools, public spaces, media engagement, and the development of an eCooking mobile app for consumers.

In addition to this new initiative, previous UK support has led to the development of a National eCooking Strategy, which aims to increase eCooking adoption from 1% to 18% by 2030.

Despite progress, Uganda faces significant challenges, with about 30% of the population having access to electricity and less than 6% to clean cooking fuels. Rapid population growth and high cost of clean energy options have exacerbated these access issues.

The Ugandan government's National Energy Policy 2023 targets universal electricity access and 50% clean cooking by 2040.